WCSO Alerts: 4 televisions stolen from church; vehicle theft and catalytic converters stolen off vehicles at collision shop

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Thursday, April 1 – Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Please note an arrest or charge doesn’t constitute a conviction.

Thursday, April 1, 2021

ZONE 2

Arrest– A 29-year-old Rodrecas Cuthbert was arrested at Twin Lakes Recovery on Highway 11 for Battery following a dispute.

Arrest– A 29-year-old Michigan resident was arrested in the area of Highway 11 and Mill Ridge Drive for Obstruction for Failing to Comply with Lawful Commands and Hindering an Accident Investigation following a traffic incident.

ZONE 3

Theft Report– Deputies took a report at a residence on Crystal Brook Way in reference to complainant reporting someone had stolen multiple power tools from the residence between Monday, March 1 and Thursday, April 1.

ZONE 5

Theft Report– Deputies took a report at a residence on Double Springs Road in reference to complainant reporting someone had stolen their trailer between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Arrest– A 23-year-old Monroe man was arrested at a residence on Highway 11 for Criminal Trespass following a dispute.

ZONE 6

Arrest– A 57-year-old Loganville man was arrested in the area of Highway 81 and Gum Creek Church Road for Speeding, Failure to Maintain Lane, and Driving Under the Influence following a traffic stop.

ZONE 7

Arrest– A 46-year-old Loganville woman was arrested in the area of Highway 81 and Guthrie Cemetery Road on multiple outstanding warrants out of Gwinnett County.



Friday, April 2, 2021

ZONE 4

Stolen Vehicle– Deputies took a report at a residence on Shoal Creek Road in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual stealing their tan in color 1988 Honda Civic (Tag # RYY2729) between the hours of 10 p.m. on Thursday, April 1 and 8 a.m. on Friday, April 2. The vehicle was placed on GCIC as stolen.

Burglary Report– Deputies took a report at Prospect AME Zion Church on Gratis Road in reference to an unknown individual entering the property and stealing four televisions between Wednesday, March 10 and Friday, April 2.



Saturday, April 3, 2021

ZONE 2

Arrest– A 28-year-old Monroe woman was arrested in the area of Arnold Dairy Farm Road and Jersey Social Circle Road for Driving Under the Influence following a traffic stop.

ZONE 4

Arrest– A 25-year-old Monroe woman was arrested at a residence on Parker Drive for Simple Battery following a dispute.

ZONE 6

Arrest– A 31-year-old Winder woman was arrested at First Baptist Church on Broadnax Mill Road on an outstanding warrant out of Walton County following a traffic stop.



Monday, April 5, 2021

ZONE 6

Theft Report– Deputies took a report at McDaniel Collision on Highway 78 in reference to someone stealing catalytic converters from several vehicles on the property between Friday, March 5 and Monday, April 5.



Tuesday, April 6, 2021

ZONE 1

Arrest– A 57-year-old Hull man, 34-year-old Hull woman and a 21-year-old Hoschton man were arrested in the area of Highway 138 and Nunnally Farm Road following a traffic stop. The 57-year-old man was arrested for Possession of Heroin, the woman was arrested for Trafficking Meth, Trafficking Heroin, and Possession of Acid and the 21-year-old was arrested for Possession of Heroin and Operating a Vehicle with Brake Light Violation.

ZONE 3

Arrest– A 33-year-old Monroe man was arrested at a residence on Brook Court for Disorderly Conduct following a dispute.