WCSO Alerts: 4-wheeler stolen out of barn; warrant pickup and slew of arrests for DUI and domestic disputes

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Monday, May 12 to Thursday, May 26, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Monday, May 23rd, 2022



ZONE 2

Arrest- A 55-year-old Social Circle man was arrested in the area of Social Circle Fairplay and Hawkins Academy Road for Driving Under the Influence and Failure to Maintain Lane following a traffic stop.



ZONE 4

Arrest- A 63-year-old Monroe man was arrested in the area of Gratis Road for Battery and Interference with a 911 Call following a dispute.



ZONE 5

Theft Report- Deputies took a report at a business on Bentley Road, Carruth Nursery, in reference to an unknown individual taking a four wheeler from a barn on location sometime between May 22nd at 5:30pm and May 23rd at 4:00pm.



Tuesday, May 24th, 2022



ZONE 4

Firearms Complaint- Deputies responded in the area of Summerset Court in reference to a complaint of gunshots being fired at around 6:50pm. Deputies thoroughly checked the area and had no contact.



ZONE 7

Arrest- A 36-year-old Monroe man was arrested at a residence on Atha Woods Drive for Battery and Cruelty to Children in the 3rd Degree following a dispute.



Wednesday, May 25th, 2022



ZONE 1

Arrest- A 28-year-old man was arrested in the area of Elm Street and Jersey Walnut Grove Road for Driving Under the Influence, Driving while License was Suspended, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Drug Related Objects following a suspicious vehicle report.



ZONE 2

Arrest- A 44-year-old Social Circle man was arrested in the area of Hawkins Academy and Social Circle Fairplay for Driving with a Suspended License and No Insurance following a traffic stop.



ZONE 3

Arrest- A 56-year-old Monroe woman was arrested in the area of Snows Mill Road and Dogwood Trail for an outstanding warrant out of Banks County following a traffic stop.



Thursday, May 26th, 2022



ZONE 1

Arrest- A 59-year-old Oxford man was arrested in the area of Highway 138 near the Dollar General for Driving while License was Suspended and an outstanding warrant out of Lowndes County following a traffic stop.



ZONE 3

Arrest- A 29-year-old Monroe resident was arrested in the area of Sinclair Way for Driving Under the Influence following a suspicious vehicle call.



ZONE 7

Arrest- A 20-year-old Loganville man was arrested in the area of Guthrie Cemetery Road and Highway 81 for Improper Passing, Failure to Maintain Lane, and Driving Under the Influence following a traffic stop.