WCSO Alerts: 5 car trailer stolen; dirt bike stolen; report of suspicious man loitering while children were at bus stop

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Feb. 7 – 11, 2023. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023



ZONE 4

Arrest – 28 year old Monroe man was arrested in the area of Tommy Dillard Road for an outstanding Parole Violation warrant following a traffic stop.



Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023



ZONE 2



Theft Report – Deputies took a report at a residence on Wildwood Way in reference to an unknown subject stealing a firearm sometime between February 1 and February 8.



ZONE 4



Arrest – 23 year old Monroe woman was arrested at a residence on Ponderosa Trail for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Walton County.



ZONE 5



Arrest – 34 year old Monroe man was arrested at a residence on Arbor Road for Disorderly Conduct following a dispute.



Arrest – 49 year old Bay City, Michigan, man was arrested at a business on Highway 81 (Texaco) for Possession of Methamphetamine following a Suspicious Person call.



ZONE 6



Arrest – 60 year old Social Circle man was arrested at a business on Highway 20 (Country Store) for Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Alprazolam, and Expired Tag following a traffic stop.

Thursday, Feb. 8, 2023



ZONE 1



Arrest- 62 year old Oxford woman was arrested in the area of Highway 81 and Hightower Trail for Loitering/Prowling following a two vehicle accident with no life threatening injuries. Georgia State Patrol handled the scene of the accident.



ZONE 3



Arrest- 52 year old Monroe man was arrested in the area of West Spring Street for an outstanding warrant out of Bartow County.



Arrest- 41 year old Covington man was arrested in the area of Old Monroe Madison and Pannell Road for an outstanding warrant out of Auburn Police Department following a traffic stop.



ZONE 5



Arrest- 69 year old Monroe man was arrested in the area of Arbor Road for Disorderly Conduct and Driving While License Suspended following a dispute.



ZONE 7



Stolen Trailer- Deputies took a report at a business on Old Highway 138, AAA Trucking, in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual took a five car trailer was taken from the location sometime between 4:00pm February 2nd and 8:00am February 9th. Trailer was placed on the National Database as stolen.

Friday, Feb. 10, 2023



ZONE 1



Arrest- 56 year old Atlanta man and a 37 year old Austell Woman were arrested in the area of Highway 138 and HD Atha Road following a two vehicle accident with no injuries reported.

56 year old man was arrested for Driving Under the Influence, Driving While License Suspended, Following Too Close, Child Endangerment, Open Container, and Child Restraint Violation.

37 year old woman was arrested for Obstruction.

Arrest- 35 year old Rutledge man was arrested in the area of Highway 81 for Aggravated Stalking warrant out of Walton County following a traffic stop.



ZONE 5



Stolen Dirt Bike- Deputies took a report at a residence on Fannie Thompson Road in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual took a 2021 Honda Dirt Bike from the location. Dirt bike was placed on the National Database as stolen.

ZONE 7



Extra Patrol- Extra patrol as requested in the area of Nunnally Forest Subdivision in reference to a report of an unknown male wearing a plaid shirt, jeans and a hat walking around the area while students are at the bus stop in the morning hours.



Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023



ZONE 3



Arrest- 29 year old Lawrenceville man was arrested at a residence on Highway 83 for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Walton County and a warrant out of Barrow County.



ZONE 6



Arrest- 43 year old Covington man was arrested in the area of Lowery Road and Highway 78 for an outstanding warrant out of Newton County following a suspicious vehicle call.



ZONE 7



Arrest- 37 year old Loganville man was arrested in the area of Greystone Lane for Driving Under the Influence following a dispute.



Arrest- 26 year old Loganville man was arrested in the area of Ho Hum Hollow Road and Youth Monroe Road for a Brake Light Violation, Possession of Drug Related Objects, Possession of Marijuana Less Than One Ounce, and Possession of Methamphetamine following a traffic stop.