WCSO Alerts: 5 car trailer stolen; dirt bike stolen; report of suspicious man loitering while children were at bus stop

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Feb. 7 – 11, 2023. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.
Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023
ZONE 4
Arrest – 28 year old Monroe man was arrested in the area of Tommy Dillard Road for an outstanding Parole Violation warrant following a traffic stop.
Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023
ZONE 2
Theft Report – Deputies took a report at a residence on Wildwood Way in reference to an unknown subject stealing a firearm sometime between February 1 and February 8.
ZONE 4
Arrest – 23 year old Monroe woman was arrested at a residence on Ponderosa Trail for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Walton County.
ZONE 5
Arrest – 34 year old Monroe man was arrested at a residence on Arbor Road for Disorderly Conduct following a dispute.
Arrest – 49 year old Bay City, Michigan, man was arrested at a business on Highway 81 (Texaco) for Possession of Methamphetamine following a Suspicious Person call.
ZONE 6
Arrest – 60 year old Social Circle man was arrested at a business on Highway 20 (Country Store) for Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Alprazolam, and Expired Tag following a traffic stop.
Thursday, Feb. 8, 2023
ZONE 1
Arrest- 62 year old Oxford woman was arrested in the area of Highway 81 and Hightower Trail for Loitering/Prowling following a two vehicle accident with no life threatening injuries. Georgia State Patrol handled the scene of the accident.
ZONE 3
Arrest- 52 year old Monroe man was arrested in the area of West Spring Street for an outstanding warrant out of Bartow County.
Arrest- 41 year old Covington man was arrested in the area of Old Monroe Madison and Pannell Road for an outstanding warrant out of Auburn Police Department following a traffic stop.
ZONE 5
Arrest- 69 year old Monroe man was arrested in the area of Arbor Road for Disorderly Conduct and Driving While License Suspended following a dispute.
ZONE 7
Stolen Trailer- Deputies took a report at a business on Old Highway 138, AAA Trucking, in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual took a five car trailer was taken from the location sometime between 4:00pm February 2nd and 8:00am February 9th. Trailer was placed on the National Database as stolen.
Friday, Feb. 10, 2023
ZONE 1
Arrest- 56 year old Atlanta man and a 37 year old Austell Woman were arrested in the area of Highway 138 and HD Atha Road following a two vehicle accident with no injuries reported.
- 56 year old man was arrested for Driving Under the Influence, Driving While License Suspended, Following Too Close, Child Endangerment, Open Container, and Child Restraint Violation.
- 37 year old woman was arrested for Obstruction.
Arrest- 35 year old Rutledge man was arrested in the area of Highway 81 for Aggravated Stalking warrant out of Walton County following a traffic stop.
ZONE 5
Stolen Dirt Bike- Deputies took a report at a residence on Fannie Thompson Road in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual took a 2021 Honda Dirt Bike from the location. Dirt bike was placed on the National Database as stolen.
ZONE 7
Extra Patrol- Extra patrol as requested in the area of Nunnally Forest Subdivision in reference to a report of an unknown male wearing a plaid shirt, jeans and a hat walking around the area while students are at the bus stop in the morning hours.
Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023
ZONE 3
Arrest- 29 year old Lawrenceville man was arrested at a residence on Highway 83 for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Walton County and a warrant out of Barrow County.
ZONE 6
Arrest- 43 year old Covington man was arrested in the area of Lowery Road and Highway 78 for an outstanding warrant out of Newton County following a suspicious vehicle call.
ZONE 7
Arrest- 37 year old Loganville man was arrested in the area of Greystone Lane for Driving Under the Influence following a dispute.
Arrest- 26 year old Loganville man was arrested in the area of Ho Hum Hollow Road and Youth Monroe Road for a Brake Light Violation, Possession of Drug Related Objects, Possession of Marijuana Less Than One Ounce, and Possession of Methamphetamine following a traffic stop.
