WCSO Alerts: 73-year-old woman charged with terroristic threats; motorcycle stolen; wire and articles stolen from construction sites

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Monday to Thursday, Feb. 14 – 17, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute an arrest.

Monday. Feb., 2022

ZONE 1

Hit and Run- Deputies took a report at the Dollar General on Highway 138 in reference to the complainant reporting their car being hit in the parking lot by a white Dodge truck then leaving the scene around 9:30am on Monday, Feb.14th.

ZONE 3

Theft Report- Deputies took a report at residence on Whitley Way in reference to the complainant reporting that their Hitachi Table Saw was stolen from their garage within the last month.

ZONE 4

Arrest- 33-year-old Monroe man was arrested at a residence on Hickory Pointe Road for an outstanding warrant.

ZONE 6

Arrest– A 33-year-old Loganville man was arrested in the area of Atkinson Road and Highway 81 for Defective Equipment, Driving under the Influence, and Obstruction following a traffic stop.

Theft Report- Deputies took a report at a business on Nathan Blvd in reference to the complainant reporting that a motorcycle was taken sometime during the night.

ZONE 7

Theft Report- Deputies took two reports at two separate residences under construction on Chestnut Oak Court in reference to the complainant reporting at one residence the wires were stolen, and at the other residence the wires were stolen along with the septic pump, water alarm, and float switch.

Damage to Property- Deputies took a report at a residence on Nunnally Trace in reference to the complainant reporting that their black 2012 Ford F350 was damaged while parked outside the residence during the night.

Tuesday. Feb. 15 , 2022

ZONE 4

Suspicious Person/Vehicle- Deputies took a report at residence on Lakeview Drive in reference to the complainant reporting two unknown individuals backed into the complainant’s driveway in a Chevy pickup truck going through the complaint’s trash. Complainant reported when they made contact with the unknown individuals they advised they were looking for “scrap metal”. The complainant reported they asked the individuals to leave, but they were reportedly seen driving through the area several times. Deputies thoroughly checked the area, but had no contact with the vehicle/persons. Extra patrol

requested in reference to the incident.

ZONE 6

Arrest– 50-year-old Loganville man was arrested in the area of Youth Monroe Road, near the Church of Latter Day Saints, for an outstanding Failure to Appear warrant and Probation Violation out of Walton County following a disabled vehicle call.

Wednesday. Feb. 16, 2022

ZONE 3

Suspicious Person- Deputies took a report at a residence on Ash Road in reference to the complainant reporting two unknown individuals were possibly going through the complaint’s mail. The complainant reported the unknown individuals were seen driving a white Acura passenger car. Deputies checked the area, but had no contact with vehicle/individuals.

ZONE 7

Arrest- 73-year-old Loganville woman was arrested at a residence on Vista Way for Terroristic Threats and Acts following a dispute.

Arrest- A 55-year-old Monroe man and a 46-year-old Monroe woman were arrested in the area of West Spring Street and Plaza Drive following a traffic stop. The man was arrested for Driving under the Influence, Driving with a Suspended License, Open Container, Possession of Drug Related Objects, and Possession of Marijuana less than 1 ounce. The woman was arrested for an outstanding Failure to Appear warrant and Possession of Marijuana less than one ounce.

Thursday. Feb. 17, 2022

ZONE 7

Theft Report- Deputies took a report at a business on Highway 78 in reference to the complainant reporting a catalytic converter had been taken off a 2013 Hyundai Tucson. The complainant is unsure of when it was taken since the vehicle has been on location for an extended period of time.