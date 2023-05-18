WCSO Alerts: 8 catalytic converters stolen from business; 3 stolen vehicles recovered

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Monday, May 8 – Wednesday May 10, 2023. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Monday, May 8, 2023



ZONE 2



Theft Report- Deputies took a report at a residence on White Oak Trail in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual taking items from outside the complainants residence sometime between May 5th and May 8th.



ZONE 3



Arrest- 37-year-old Monroe female was arrested in the area of Pannell Road near Cow Pens store for Possession of Marijuana Less Than One Ounce, Possession of Drug Related Objects, Possession of Ecstasy, Possession of THC, Possession of Crack Cocaine, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Xanax following a suspicious vehicle call.



ZONE 5



Arrest- 30-year-old Monroe female was arrested in the area of Heritage Parkway and Highway 78 for Hit and Run, Driving While License Suspended, Driving Under the Influence, Possession of Drug Related Items, and Failure to Maintain Lane following a two-vehicle accident with no life-threatening injuries.



ZONE 7



Arrest- 33-year-old Monroe female was arrested in the area of Highway 78 and Youth Jersey Road for an outstanding warrant out of Atlanta following a suspicious vehicle call.



Arrest- 20-year-old Monroe male was arrested in the area of Highway 138 near Woodlake Baptist Church for No Tag Light and Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute following a traffic stop.

Tuesday, May 9, 2023



ZONE 2



Arrest- 18-year-old male out of Pensacola Florida was arrested at a residence on Alcovy Meadows Lane for Burglary in the 2nd Degree following being found on location attempting to take items from the residence.



ZONE 4



Arrest- 31-year-old Atlanta female and a 53-year-old Decatur male were arrested in the area of Highway 78 and George L Pike following a disabled vehicle call.

31-year-old female was arrested for Driving While License Suspended

53-year-old male was arrested for Giving False Information to law enforcement.



ZONE 6



Recovered Vehicle- Deputies responded to a business on Highway 20, Coparts, in reference to a vehicle stolen out of Chamblee Police Department on location during a vehicle inspection. Vehicle was taken and turned over to Chamblee Police Department.



Recovered Vehicle- Deputies responded to a residence on Wesleyan Lane in reference to an unknown vehicle being left on location. Vehicle was found to be stolen out of Tennessee and was towed. Law enforcement in Tennessee were notified of the vehicles whereabouts.



Arrest- 50-year-old Norcross male was arrested at a residence on Miller Bottom Road for Driving Under the Influence following a suspicious vehicle call.



ZONE 7



Arrest- 42-year-old Loganville male was arrested at a residence on New Horizon Drive for two outstanding warrants out of Walton County for Driving While License Suspended and Reckless Driving, as well as, Battery following a dispute

Wednesday, May 10, 2023



ZONE 5



Recovered Trailer- Deputies responded to a residence on Jefferson Hall Drive in reference to a trailer on location being stolen out of Walton County Sheriff’s Office. Walton County Criminal Investigations Division responded to the residence and recovered the trailer.



Arrest- 24-year-old Monroe female was arrested at a residence on Mountain Creek Church Road for Criminal Trespass and Battery following a dispute.



ZONE 4



Arrest- 27-year-old Crawford male was arrested in the area of Highway 78 and Piedmont Parkway for Possession of Marijuana Less Than One Ounce, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime and Failure to Maintain Lane following a traffic stop.



ZONE 6



Theft Report- Deputies took a report at a business on Highway 78, LOG Parking, in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual took catalytic converters off 8 vehicles on location sometime between Saturday, May 6th and Monday, May 8th.