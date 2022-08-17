WCSO Alerts: ATM stolen from inside gas station; stolen vehicles; recovered vehicle, entering auto and slew of arrests

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Monday, Aug. 8 to Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Monday, August 8, 2022



ZONE 1



Arrest- A 41-year-old Monroe woman was arrested at a residence on Savannah Lane for Obstruction and Reckless Conduct following a dispute.



ZONE 5



Arrest- A 57-year-old Colorado man was arrested in the area of Highway 78 and Cown Road for Theft By Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of Drug Related Objects, and Possession of Marijuana Less Than One Ounce following a traffic stop.



ZONE 6



Arrest- A 35-year-old Winder man was arrested in the area of Highway 20 and McCullers Road for Possession of Drug Related Objects, Possession of Heroin, Driving Under the Influence, and Failure to Maintain Lane following a suspicious vehicle call.



Entering Auto Attempt- Deputies responded to a residence on Rosebud Road in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual attempted to enter the complainants locked vehicle around 11:00pm and fled the scene on foot when complainant acknowledged the unknown individual. Deputies thoroughly checked the area, but had no contact with anyone.

Tuesday, August 9, 2022



ZONE 3



Arrest- A 37-year-old Monroe man was arrested at a residence on Mount Vernon Road for an outstanding Criminal Trespass warrant out of Walton County.



ZONE 4



Arrest- A 44-year-old Monroe man was arrested at a residence on Glass Road for an outstanding warrant out of Athens Clarke County.



ZONE 5



Stolen Vehicle- Deputies took a report at a residence on Kings Court in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual taking the complainant’s green in color Acura Integra sometime between 12:00am and 2:20am August 10th. Vehicle was placed on the national database as stolen.



ZONE 7



Stolen Vehicle- Deputies took a report at a business on Highway 138, Pro Line Motors LLC, in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual taking the complainant’s black in color Chevrolet Tahoe sometime between 9:00pm August 8th and 11:00am August 9th. Vehicle was placed on the national database as stolen.



Arrest- A 30-year-old Covington resident was arrested in the area of Highway 138 near Woodlake Baptist Church for Driving Under the Influence following a suspicious vehicle call.

Wednesday, August 10, 2022



ZONE 2



Arrest- A 51-year-old Gainesville man was arrested in the area of Highway 11 and North Cherokee Road for Driving While License Suspended, Driving Under the Influence, and Open Container following a traffic stop.



ZONE 3



Arrest- A 36-year-old Athens man was arrested in the area of Highway 78 near C&D Landfill for Possession of Fentanyl following a traffic stop.



ZONE 6



Arrest- Two subjects were arrested in the area of North Sharon Church Road and Johnson Road following a suspicious vehicle call.

One was arrested for Driving Under the Influence

The other was arrested for Improper Backing, Leaving the Scene of an Accident with Damage, Driving Under the Influence, and Driving With Suspended Registration.

ZONE 7



Recovered Stolen Vehicle- Deputies recovered a stolen 2008 Ford F150 around 1:20pm in the area of South Sharon Church Road at Sharon Baptist Church. Vehicle was reported stolen out of the city of Loganville. Vehicle was towed and turned over to their jurisdiction.

Thursday, August 11, 2022



ZONE 5



Arrest- A 41-year-old Duluth man was arrested in the area of Bold Springs Road and San Dra Way for an outstanding warrant out of Gwinnett Police Department following a traffic stop.



Arrest- A 25-year-old Monroe man was arrested in the area of Bold Springs Road and Roscoe Davis Road for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Walton County following a traffic stop.



Arrest- A 20-year-old Loganville man was arrested in the area of Highway 78 and Sardis Church Road for Failure to Maintain Lane, Open Container, Driving Under the Influence, and Possession of Alcohol by a Minor following a vehicle accident with no life threatening injuries.



ZONE 6



Stolen Vehicle- Deputies took a report at a residence on Green Road in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual taking the complainant’s silver in color Dodge Journey sometime between 9:30pm August 11th and 6:45am August 12th. Vehicle was placed on the national database as stolen.



Entering Auto- Deputies took a report at a residence on Green Road in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual entered the complainant’s unlocked vehicle and took numerous items sometime overnight.

Friday, August 12, 2022



ZONE 3



Arrest- A 40-year-old Athens woman and a 41-year-old Athens man were arrested in the area of Highway 78 and Mount Vernon Road for outstanding warrants out of Clarke County following a traffic stop.

Saturday, August 13, 2022



ZONE 2



Arrest- A 24-year-old Covington woman and a 19-year-old Rutledge women were arrested in the area of Highway 11 and Leroy Anderson Road following a traffic stop.

The Covington woman was arrested for Possession of Marijuana Less Than One Ounce, Giving False Information to Officers, Driving While License Suspended, and Driving with No/Expired Tag.

The Rutledge woman was arrested for Possession of Marijuana Less Than One Ounce.

ZONE 4



Arrest- A 28-year-old Norcross man was arrested at a residence on Mountain Creek Church Road for an outstanding warrant out of Clarke County following a dispute.

Sunday, August 14, 2022



ZONE 6



Arrest- A 30-year-old Loganville man was arrested in the area of Highway 78 and Lee Byrd Road for Driving While License Suspended following a traffic stop.



Burglary- Deputies took a report at a business on Highway 20, the Citgo Gas Station, in reference to complainant reporting 3 unknown individual gained forced entry into the business around 2:30am and took an ATM from the business and fled the scene. Walton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division investigating the incident.



ZONE 7



Arrest- A 38-year-old Loganville man was arrested in the area of Walnut Avenue and Leone Avenue for an outstanding warrant out of Rockdale County following a traffic stop.

Monday, August 15, 2022



ZONE 3



Arrest- A 39-year-old Winder man and a 46-year-old Winder man were arrested in the area of Highway 83 and Queens Cemetery Road following a traffic stop.

The 39-year-old man was arrested for Obstruction of an Officer and outstanding warrants out of Barrow and Jackson Counties

The 46-year-old man was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Barrow County.