WCSO Alerts: Burglary of business includes stealing of a BMW; slew of entering autos includes theft of money and weapons

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the period Thursday, Sept. 8 to Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022



ZONE 4



Arrest- A 45-year-old Monroe woman was arrested at a residence on Palmer Drive for Battery following a dispute.



ZONE 5



Arrest- A 27-year-old Monroe man was arrested at a residence on Mountain Creek Church Road for an outstanding Obstruction warrant out of Walton County.



ZONE 7



Arrest- A 51-year-old Loganville man was arrested at a residence on Guthrie Cemetery Road for Battery and Obstruction following a dispute.

Friday, Sept. 9, 2022



ZONE 1



Arrest- A 51-year-old Oxford man was arrested in the area of Rivermist Drive for Disorderly Conduct, Driving Under the Influence, and Open Container following a traffic stop.



ZONE 5



Arrest- A 42-year-old Monroe man was arrested at a residence on South Cross Lane Road for two counts of Aggravated Battery and two counts of Exploitation/Intimidation of Elderly following dispute.



Arrest- A 25-year-old Loganville man and a 19-year-old Snellville man were arrested in the area of Atlanta Highway and Lee Byrd Road following a traffic stop.

25-year-old man was arrested for Driving While Unlicensed

19-year-old man was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Snellville Police Department

ZONE 6



Arrest- A 52-year-old Gainesville man was arrested in the area of Broadnax Mill Road and Youth Monroe Road for Driving Under the Influence, Open Container, and Failure to Obey Traffic Control Device following a two vehicle accident with no life threatening injuries.



ZONE 7



Arrest- A 26-year-old Loganville man was arrested at a residence on Church Way for Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Related Objects, and Possession of Marijuana.

Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022



ZONE 3



Arrest- A 46-year-old Monroe man was arrested in the area of Highway 78 and Michael Road for an outstanding Failure to Appear warrant out of Walton County following a traffic stop.



ZONE 4



Arrest- A 38-year-old Commerce man was arrested in the area of Highway 11 near the Smile Mart for an outstanding warrant out of Catoosa County following a traffic stop.



ZONE 5



Arrest- A 29-year-old Marietta woman was arrested in the area of Highway 81 and Bold Springs Road for Driving While License Suspended following a traffic stop.



Arrest- A 26-year-old Lawrenceville man was arrested in the area of Atlanta Highway and Hodges Street for Driving Under the Influence and Speeding following a traffic stop.



Burglary- Deputies responded to a burglary at a business on Highway 78, MB Auto Case, in reference to three unknown individuals gaining forced entry into the business and taking several items including a 2010 black in color BMW passenger vehicle sometime overnight.

Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022



ZONE 7



Arrest- A 31-year-old Athens man was arrested in the area of Highway 78 and Walnut Grove Parkway for Driving While License Suspended following a traffic stop.

Monday, Sept. 12, 2022



ZONE 1



Arrest- A 29-year-old Kentucky man was arrested at a residence on Cannon Farm Road for Possession of Methamphetamine and Criminal Trespass following a dispute.

Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022



ZONE 3



Entering Auto- Deputies took a report at numerous residences on Windfield Drive in reference to complainants reporting an unknown individual(s) entered multiple vehicles sometime overnight and several items reported to be missing.



ZONE 6



Arrest- A 25-year-old Loganville woman was arrested at a residence on Pommel Court for two counts of Forgery in the 1st Degree.



Arrest- A 41-year-old Loganville man was arrested in the area of Claude Brewer Road and Twin Lakes Road for an outstanding warrant out of Barrow County following a traffic stop.

Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022



ZONE 2



Arrest- A 23-year-old Loganville woman was arrested in the area of Highway 11 near Twin Lakes Recovery for an outstanding warrant out of Monroe County following a traffic stop.



ZONE 5



Theft Report- Deputies took a report at a residence on Cummerland Trail in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual taking several items from the location sometime over the last month.



Entering Auto- Deputies took a report at several residences on Hudson Road in reference to complainants reporting an unknown individual entered numerous vehicles in the area and two firearms and money were reported stolen. Walton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division investigating the incident.