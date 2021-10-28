WCSO Alerts: Burglary, stalking, sexual exploitation and a slew of drug arrests

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Monday, Oct. 18, 2021 to Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Monday, October 18, 2021



ZONE 7



Arrest- Danielle Fuller (45 of Loganville) A 45-year-old Loganville woman a 48-year-old Loganville man were arrested in the area of Highway 138 at the Walnut Grove BP Gas Station following a dispute. The woman was arrested for Disorderly Conduct and the man was arrested for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant and Disorderly Conduct.

Tuesday, October 19, 2021



ZONE 5



Arrest- A 39-year-old Lawrenceville woman was arrested in the area of Highway 81 and Ozora Church Road for Driving Under the Influence and Running a Stop Sign following a traffic stop.



ZONE 7



Arrest- 51 year old Monroe man was arrested at a residence on Lakeside Drive for Aggravated Stalking after being found on location in violation of a protection order.

Wednesday, October 20, 2021



ZONE 2



Arrest- A 36-year-old Athens woman was arrested in the area of Highway 78 and the Oconee County Line for an outstanding Failure to Appear warrant out of Walton County and previous bond being revoked.



ZONE 5



Arrest- A 29-year-old Statham man was arrested at a residence on Highway 11 for an outstanding warrant out of Oconee County.



ZONE 7



Arrest- A 39-year-old Monroe man as arrested in the area of Broadnax Mill Road and Youth Jersey Road for Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Related Object following a traffic stop.

Thursday, October 21, 2021



ZONE 3



Arrest- Beverly Towler (58 of Monroe)A 58-year-old Monroe woman and a 38-year-old Monroe woman were arrested in the area of Highway 78 and George L Pike following a traffic stop. The 58-year-old was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of THC Wax and the 38-year-old was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Related Objects.

October 22, 2021



ZONE 5



Arrest- A 30-year-old Monroe man was arrested at a residence on Wedgewood Drive for two outstanding Theft by Taking warrants and two outstanding Burglary warrants out of Walton County.



Arrest- 41-year-old Monroe man was arrested at a residence on Orchard Circle for Interference with a 911 Call, Driving Under the Influence, Possession of Mushrooms, Possession of Non-Labeled Prescription, Possession of Hydrocodone, and Battery following a dispute.

Saturday, October 23, 2021



ZONE 4



Arrest- An 18-year-old Athens man was arrested in the area of Highway 78 and Old Baccus Road for Speeding and an outstanding Failure to Appear warrant out of Walton County following a traffic stop.

Sunday, October 24, 2021



ZONE 4



Arrest- A 52-year-old Covington woman and a 31-year-old Monroe man were arrested in the area of Mount Vernon Road and Highway 78 following a traffic stop. The woman was arrested for Possession of Hydrocodone and Possession of Non-Labeled Prescriptions and the man was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine.

ZONE 5



Arrest- A 27-year-old Loganville man was arrested at a residence on Etchison Road for an outstanding Sexual Exploitation Thru Electronic Device warrant out of Walton County.

Monday, October 25, 2021



ZONE 1



Burglary- Deputies took a report a residence on Chris Drive in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual gained forced entry into the garage and taking numerous items from the residence sometime between 3:00pm October 24th and 3:00pm October 25.