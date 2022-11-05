WCSO Alerts: Carload of locals and out of state residents arrested for possession of mushrooms and marijuana

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Wednesday, Oct. 19 – Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Wednesday, October 19th, 2022

ZONE 7

Arrest – 54-year-old Loganville man and 63-year-old Loganville man were arrested for outstanding Probation Violation warrants out of Walton County following a traffic stop.

Arrest – 51-year-old Walnut Grove man was arrested at a residence on Church Way for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Walton County

Thursday, October 20th, 2022

ZONE 4

Stolen Vehicle – Deputies took a report at a residence on Shoal Creek Road in reference to an unknown individual taking a 2007 Ford F250 from the residence between the hours of 11:30pm, October 20th and 1:00am, October 21st. Vehicle was placed on the national system as stolen.

ZONE 5

Arrest – 28-year-old Monroe man was arrested at a residence on Bold Springs Road for two counts of Aggravated Assault and one count of Battery following a dispute.

Arrest – 26-year-old Stone Mountain man was arrested in the area of Heritage Parkway for Driving Under the Influence, Failure to Maintain Lane, and Open Container following a traffic stop.

ZONE 7

Arrest – 68-year-old Tucker man was arrested in the area of Highway 78 (Farm Bureau) for Driving Under the Influence, Open Container, Driving with a Suspended License, and Seat Belt Violation following a traffic stop.

Friday, October 21st, 2022

ZONE 1

Arrest – 45-year-old Monroe man was arrested in the area of Monroe Jersey Road and Riverwod Drive for Theft by Shoplifting following a traffic stop.

ZONE 5

Arrest – 39-year-old Cleveland man was arrested in the area of Nancy Way for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant following a Suspicious Person call.

Stolen Vehicle – Deputies took a report at a residence on Primrose Lane in reference to an unknown individual taking a 2020 Suzuki motorcycle from the location sometime between the dates of October 13th and October 21st, 2022. Motorcycle was placed on the national system as stolen.

ZONE 6

Arrest – 57-year-old Norcross man was arrested in the area of Gum Creek Church Road and Harold Gower Lane for Failure to Yield and Driving Without a License following a vehicle accident.

Saturday, October 22nd, 2022

ZONE 4

Arrest – 38-year-old Monroe man was arrested at a residence on Fairview Drive for Battery following a dispute.

ZONE 7

Arrest – 52-year-old Loganville man and 56-year-old Loganville woman were arrested at a residence on New Horizon Drive for outstanding Failure to Appear warrants out of Walton County following a dispute.

Arrest – 51-year-old Monroe woman was arrested in the area of Youth Monroe Road and Broadnax Mill Road for Driving Under the Influence and Failure to Maintain Lane following a traffic stop.

Sunday, October 23rd, 2022

ZONE 1

Arrest – 24-year-old Covington man was arrested in the area of Highway 138 and Black Ink for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Walton County.

ZONE 5

Arrest – 29-year-old Loganville man was arrested in the area of Bay Creek Church Road and Shiloh Road for Driving Under the Influence following a traffic stop.

ZONE 7

Theft Report – Deputies took a report at a business on Highway 81 (Crowe’s Grocery) in reference to an unknown individual shoplifting.

Monday, October 24th, 2022

ZONE 2

Arrest – 57-year-old Monroe woman was arrested at a residence on Mount Paran Church Road for an outstanding warrant out of Newton County following a report of a dispute.

ZONE 4

Arrest – 23-year-old Loganville woman, 21-year-old man, 19 year-old-Orlando, FL man, 21-year-old Humacao, Puerto Rico man, and 23-year-old Humacao, Puerto Rico man were arrested in the area of Highway 78 and Charlotte Rowell Boulevard for Possession of Mushrooms and Possession of Marijuana Less Than an Ounce following a traffic stop.

Tuesday, October 25th, 2022

ZONE 1

Theft Report – Deputies took a report at a residence on Harrow Court in reference to an unknown individual taking jewelry from the residence on October 19th, 2022.

October 19th-November 1st, 2022

ACTIVITY DATE: ACTIVITY DATE: Wednesday, October 26th, 2022



ZONE 1



Arrest – 24 year old Conyers man and 22 year old Conyers man were arrested in the area of Guthrie Cemetery Road following a traffic stop. The 24 year old man was arrested for Passing on a Solid Yellow Line, two counts of No License Plate, two counts of Fleeing to Elude, Driving on Wrong Side of the Road, Failure to Obey Traffic Control Device, No Insurance, Instructional Permit, Failure to Maintain Lane, Reckless Driving, No Proof of Insurance, and two counts of No Driver’s License following a vehicle pursuit and traffic stop. The 22 year old man was arrested for Passing on Solid Yellow Line, two counts of No License Plate, two counts of Fleeing to Elude, Driving on Wrong Side of the Road, two counts of Failure to Obey Traffic Control Device, two counts of No Proof of Insurance, Instructional Permit, No Passing on Shoulder, Reckless Driving, and No Driver’s License.



ZONE 3



Arrest – 45 year old Monroe man was arrested at a residence on Nicole Court for Criminal Trespass, Obstruction of Officer, and two counts of Theft by Taking following a Theft Report being made.



ZONE 5



Arrest – 68 year old Monroe man was arrested at a residence on Dillard Drive for two counts of Battery following a dispute.



ZONE 7



Arrest – 27 year old Snellville man was arrested at a business on Highway 81 (Valero Gas Station) for Terroristic Threats and Acts following a Suspicious Person call. ACTIVITY DATE: Thursday, October 27th, 2022



ZONE 1



Theft Report – Deputies took a report at a business on Highway 138 (Hide N Seek) of an unknown individual entering a car sometime between 5:00pm and 6:00pm and taking multiple items.



ZONE 5



Arrest – 56 year old Loganville man was arrested in the area of Highway 78 and New Hope Church Road for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Walton County following a traffic stop.



ZONE 7



Theft Report – Deputies took a report at a residence on Lakeside Boulevard in reference to two unknown individuals entering the residence sometime between 10:00am and 2:30pm and taking multiple items, including two guns. The guns were entered on the national system as stolen. ACTIVITY DATE: Friday, October 28th, 2022



ZONE 1



Theft Report – Deputies took a report at a residence on Isabella Lane in reference to an unknown individual entering a vehicle sometime between September 24th and September 25th, 2022, and taking multiple items including a gun. The gun was entered on the national system as stolen.



ZONE 2



Arrest – 28 year old Athens man was arrested in the area of Criswell Road for Driving Under the Influence and Open Container following a traffic stop.



ZONE 4



Arrest – 26 year old Monroe man was arrested in the area of Walton Road and Mountain Creek Church Road for Driving Under the Influence and Failure to Maintain Lane following a traffic stop.



ZONE 5



Trespassing Report – Deputies took a report at a residence on Bold Spring Road in reference to an unknown individual trespassing on the property and attempting to look in the windows.



ZONE 7



Arrest – 20 year old Lithonia woman was arrested in the area of Highway 138 and Old Highway 138 for an outstanding warrant out of Oconee County following a traffic stop. ACTIVITY DATE: Saturday, October 29th, 2022



ZONE 1



Theft Report – Deputies took a report at a business on Walnut Avenue (Dollar General) in reference to an unknown individual taking a wallet between 1:30pm and 2:30pm.



ZONE 5



Arrest – 39 year old Buford man was arrested in the area of Bay Creek Church Road and Grady Smith Road for an outstanding Theft by Taking warrant out of Gwinnett County following a traffic stop.



ZONE 7



Arrest – 41 year old Monroe woman was arrested in the area of Stewart Lake Road and Stewart Road for Driving Under the Influence and Violations of Conditions of Permit following a vehicle accident. ACTIVITY DATE: Sunday, October 30th, 2022



ZONE 1



Arrest – 46 year old Miami, Florida, man was arrested in the area of Michael Etchison Road and Highway 138 for Convicted Felon in Possession of a Weapon following a traffic stop.



ZONE 5



Arrest – 29 year old Monroe woman was arrested in the area of Bold Springs Road and Alton Green Road for Possession of

Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Related Objects following a traffic stop.



ZONE 6



Arrest – 37 year old Monroe man was arrested in the area of Highway 78 and Brand Road for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Walton County.



ZONE 7



Trespassing Report – Deputies took a report at a residence on Park Street in reference to an unknown individual entering the house sometime on Sunday, October 30th. ACTIVITY DATE: Monday, October 31st, 2022



ZONE 1



Theft Report – Deputies took a report at a residence on Knox Circle in reference to an individual entered the property sometime between 8:00pm, October 28th and 12:00pm October 30th and took a four-wheeler ATV. ATV was listed on the national system as stolen. Possible suspect identified.



ZONE 3



Arrest – 24 year old Conyers man was arrested for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Walton County.



ZONE 6



Theft Report – Deputies took a report at a business on Highway 20 (Country Store) in reference to an unknown individual taking a wallet between 2:00pm and 3:00pm.



Arrest – 28 year old Loganville woman was arrested at a residence on Fieldwood Lane for Battery and Cruelty to Children following a dispute.



Theft Report – Deputies took a report at a residence on Chandler Haulk Road in reference to an individual entering the house between Friday, October 28thand 11:00am Monday, October 31st, and taking multiple items. Possible suspects identified. ACTIVITY DATE: Tuesday, November 1st, 2022



ZONE 1



Arrest – 49 year old Monroe man was arrested in the area of Ammons Bridge Road for Discharging a Weapon on a Highway, Discharging a Firearm While Under the Influence, and Driving Under the Influence of Drugs following a Suspicious Person call.



ZONE 7



Arrest – 31 year old Loganville woman was arrested in the area of Highway 81 and Wagon Trail for Driving on a Suspended License, No Proof of Insurance, and No Headlight following a traffic stop.