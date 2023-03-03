WCSO Alerts: Catalytic converter theft; mail theft; vehicle pursuits and slew of drug arrests

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Friday, Feb. 17 to Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Friday, February 17, 2023



ZONE 1



Arrest- 37 year old Monroe man was arrested at a residence on Jewel Ridge Road for Battery and Criminal Trespass following a dispute.



Arrest- 41 year old Lithonia man was arrested for an outstanding Failure to Appear warrant out of Walton County.



Arrest- 31 year old Lithonia man was arrested for an outstanding Theft by Taking warrant out of Walton County.



ZONE 4



Arrest- 29 year old Winder man was arrested for an outstanding Contempt of Court warrant out of Walton County for Child Support.



ZONE 5



Arrest- 20 year old Lawrenceville man was arrested in the area of Highway 78 and Nathan Boulevard for Driving Under the Influence, Possession of THC, and Failure to Maintain Lane following a traffic stop.



ZONE 7



Theft Report- Deputies took a report at a residence on Highway 81 in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual took the catalytic converter from the complainant’s vehicle sometime between February 14th and February 17th.



Arrest- 44 year old Tunnel Hill man was arrested at Piedmont Walton Hospital on West Spring Street for Simple Assault and Criminal Trespass following a dispute.



Arrest- 39 year old Oxford man was arrested in the area of Highway 138 for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Walton County.



Arrest- 47 year old Covington woman was arrested in the area of Leone Avenue and Park Street for Driving Without Headlights and Possession of THC following a traffic stop.

Saturday, February 18, 2023



CITY OF MONROE



Arrest- 25 year old Bethlehem man was arrested in the area of Nowell Street and North Broad Street for Failure to Maintain Lane, Tampering with Evidence, Littering, Fleeing to Elude, Driving Under the Influence, Possession of Alprazolam, Possession of Percocet, Possession of MDMA, and Possession of Marijuana Less Than One Ounce following a brief vehicle pursuit that ended in the city limits of Monroe.



ZONE 1



Arrest- 34 year old Covington man was arrested in the area of Walnut Avenue and Leone Avenue for Driving Under the Influence following a traffic stop.



Arrest- 38 year old Covington man was arrested in the area of Jersey Social Circle Road and HD Atha Road for Driving Under the Influence following a vehicle accident with a deer with no injuries reported.



Agency Assist/Arrest- 37 year old Jacksonville Florida man was arrested in the area of Highway 81 by Newton County Deputies for multiple charges that originated in their jurisdiction leading to a vehicle pursuit that ended in a single vehicle accident in the Walnut Grove area. Georgia State Patrol handled the scene of the accident.



ZONE 4



Arrest- 23 year old Carrolton man was arrested at a residence on Charlotte Rowell Road for Possession of Marijuana Less Than One Ounce and Driving While License Suspended following a traffic stop on a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Lawrenceville Police Department.



Arrest- 70 year old Monroe man and 30 year old Monroe man were arrested in the area of Highway 78 and Michael Road following a traffic stop.

70 year old Monroe man was arrested for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Walton County.

30 year old Monroe man was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Gwinnett County.



ZONE 5



Arrest- 46 year old Loganville man was arrested at a residence on Maple Cove Court for an outstanding warrant out of Barrow County following a dispute.



ZONE 6



Arrest- 32 year old Lawrenceville man was arrested in the area of Highway 78 and Nancy Way for Open Container, Defective Equipment, Tampering with Evidence, Obstruction, Driving Under the Influence, Possession of THC, Possession of Promethazine, and Possession of Prescriptions Drugs Not in the Original Container following a traffic stop.



ZONE 7



Arrest- 34 year old Forsyth man was arrested in the area of Guthrie Cemetery Road for an outstanding warrant out of Newton County following a suspicious person report.



Arrest- 58 year old Loganville man was arrested in the area of Highway 138 and Youth Jersey Road for Driving Under the Influence, Tampering with Evidence, Obstruction, Littering, Possession of Methadone, and Failure to Maintain Lane following a two vehicle accident with no life threatening injuries.

Monday, February 20, 2023



ZONE 6



Theft Report- Deputies took a report at a residence on Highway 20 in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual in a black in color passenger vehicle pulling up to the complainant’s residence and taking the complainant’s mail out of their mailbox around 6:20pm.



ZONE 7



Burglary Report- Deputies took a report at a residence on Old Highway 138 in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual attempting to gain forced entry into the complainant’s residence sometime between 6:30am and 11:00am. Nothing reported missing at the time of the report.



Arrest- 47 year old Loganville woman and a 27 year old Covington man were arrested in the area of Brandi Lane following a dispute.

47 year old Loganville woman was arrested for Battery and Cruelty to Children.

27 year old Covington man was arrested for Aggravated Stalking, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Aggravated Battery.

Tuesday, February 21, 2023



ZONE 5



Arrest- 23 year old Monroe man was arrested in the area of Quail Creek Drive for Public Drunkenness, Possession of Drug Related Objects, and Theft by Taking following a suspicious person report.



Arrest- 22 year old Auburn man was arrested in the area of Bold Springs Road for an outstanding warrant out of Barrow County following a suspicious person report.



Arrest- 37 year old Winder woman, 34 year old Winder man, and a 19 year old Statham woman were arrested in the area of Rosewood Circle following a suspicious vehicle report.

37 year old Winder woman was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine.

34 year old Winder man was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Marijuana Less Than One Ounce.

19 year old Statham woman was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Related Objects.

ZONE 7



Arrest- 25 year old Monroe man was arrested in the area of Centerhill Church Road and Country Lane for Battery Cruelty to Children, Aggravated Assault, and outstanding warrants out of Cobb County following a traffic stop.

Wednesday, February 22, 2023



ZONE 4



Stolen Vehicle- Deputies took a report at a residence on Summerset Court in reference complainant reporting an unknown individual taking the complainant’s maroon in color 1986 Chevy Monte Carlo sometime between February 19th and February 22nd. Vehicle was placed on the National Database as stolen.



ZONE 5



Theft Report/Recovered Items- Deputies took a report a City on a Hill Church on Highway 78 in reference to complainant reporting they found numerous pieces of mail from several different addressed discarded behind the church.