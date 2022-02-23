WCSO Alerts: Catalytic converters off several county vehicles and items from supply shed stolen from Walton County Public Works

Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the period Friday, Feb. 18 to Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Friday Feb. 18, 2022



ZONE 5



Arrest- 33-year-old College Park man was arrested in the area of Ozora Church Road near the Ozora Dollar General for Disorderly Conduct and Criminally Trespassing.



Arrest- A 25-year-old Bethlehem man was arrested in the area of Highway 11 near the Texaco for Driving under the Influence and Speeding following a traffic stop.



ZONE 6



Arrest– A 19-year-old Loganville man was arrested in the area of Conyers Road near the Sharon Texaco for Driving under the Influence, Failure to Maintain Lane, and Possession of Marijuana less than an ounce following a traffic stop.



ZONE 7



Arrest- 43-year-old Lithonia man was arrest in the area of Center Hill Church Street and Emmett Still Road for an outstanding Failure to Appear warrant out of Rockdale County following a disabled vehicle call.

Saturday. Feb. 19, 2022



ZONE 4



Arrest- A 46-year-old Monroe resident and a 29-year-old Statham resident were arrested in the area of Highway 11 near the Smile Mart following a traffic stop. The Monroe resident was arrested for an outstanding Possession of Methamphetamine warrant out of Barrow County and the Statham resident was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Marijuana.

Theft Report- Deputies took a report at the mobile home park in the area of Harry Arnold Road in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual took gas from the complainant’s lawn mower sometime overnight. Complainant also reported this is an ongoing issue. Extra patrol requested in reference to the incident.



ZONE 5



Arrest- A 22-year-old Snellville man was arrested in the area of Bold Springs near the Chevron for Driving under the Influence following a traffic stop.



ZONE 6



Damage to Property- Deputies took numerous reports in the Castlewood Subdivision in the area of Fieldcrest Road and Briarwood Road in reference to the complainants reporting at least three juveniles kicking the front doors and damaging mailboxes throughout the nighttime hours. Deputies thoroughly checked the area, but had no contact with anyone. Extra patrol in reference to the incident.



ZONE 7



Arrest- 50-year-old Loganville man was arrested at a residence on Pamela Court for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Walton County.

Sunday. Feb. 20, 2022

ZONE 3



Entering Auto- Deputies took report at a residence on Nunally Shoals Road in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual took items from the complainant vehicle. Unknown where or when theft occurred.

Monday, Feb. 21, 2022



ZONE 3

Theft Report- Deputies took a report at the Walton County Public Works Office on South Madison Avenue in reference to the complainant reporting an unknown individual(s) took the catalytic converters off several county vehicles along with items from the supply shed sometime between 6pm Friday, February 18th and 7:00am Monday, February 21st. Walton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division investigating the incident.



ZONE 7



Arrest- 39-year-old Monroe woman was arrested at a residence on Blue Springs Drive for Criminal Damage to Property in the 2nd Degree following a dispute.