WCSO Alerts: Catalytic converters stolen from Windstream vehicles over Thanksgiving weekend

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Friday, Nov. 26 – Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 26, 2021



ZONE 1



Arrest- A 33-year-old South Carolina man was arrested in the area Highway 81 near the BP Gas Station for an outstanding warrant out of Jackson County following a traffic stop.



ZONE 2



Arrest- A 39-year-old Loganville woman was arrested in the area of Highway 11 near Twin Lakes Recovery for Driving Under the Influence and Failure to Maintain Lane following a Suspicious Vehicle call.



ZONE 4



Theft Report- Deputies took a report at a business, Windstream, on Highway 11 in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual removed 3 catalytic converters from vehicles on location sometime between November 24th and November 26th.



Arrest- A 28-year-old Monroe man was arrested in the area of Highway 11 and Mountain Creek Church Road for an outstanding warrant out of Barrow County following a traffic stop.



ZONE 5



Theft Report- Deputies took a report at a residence on River Landing Drive in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual took packages from the complainant’s residence sometime after 11:00am this date, November 26th.



SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 27, 2021



CITY OF LOGANVILLE



Arrest- A 33-year-old Winder man was arrested near Loganville City Hall for Fleeing to Elude, Obstruction, Possession of Marijuana Less Than One Ounce, two outstanding Failure to Appear warrants out of Walton County, two outstanding warrants out of Barrow County, and an outstanding True Bill out of Walton County following a brief vehicle pursuit and vehicle accident with no life threatening injuries.



ZONE 5



Arrest- A 43-year-old Monroe man was arrested in the area of Bold Springs Road near the Allstar for Driving While License Suspended following a traffic stop.



SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 28, 2021



ZONE 2



Scam Report- Deputies took a report at the WCSO in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual contacted the complainant via social media claiming the complainant’s social media account had been hacked and the complainant needed to send funds in the form of amazon gift cards to get it cleared up. The complainant reported they sent the funds and the individual advised the complainant it was a scam and then threatened the complainant.



ZONE 4



Arrest- 41 year old Monroe man was arrested at a residence on Vernon Road for Battery following a dispute.