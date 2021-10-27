WCSO Alerts: Catalytic converters stolen off vehicles at local businesses; man arrested for criminal attempt to commit arson

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the period Thursday, Oct. 7 to Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. Please note an arrest or charged does not constitute a conviction.

Thursday, October 7, 2021



ZONE 4



Theft Report- Deputies took a report at a business on Highway 11, Windstream, in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual cutting the catalytic converters off five vehicles on location sometime between 6:00pm October 6th and 7:00am October 7th. Walton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division investigating the incident.



ZONE 5



Theft Report- Deputies took a report at a business on Highway 11, the Bus Barn, in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual cut the catalytic converters off three vehicles on location sometime overnight. Walton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division investigating the incident.



ZONE 6



Arrest- An 18-year-old Loganville man was arrested at a residence on Creekwood Drive for Loitering/Prowling, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Oxycodone, and Possession of Alprazolam following a suspicious person call.



ZONE 7



Arrest- A 44-year-old Oxford man was arrested in the area of Highway 138 near the Maverick Express for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Walton County.

Friday, October 8, 2021



ZONE 4



Arrest- A 27-year-old Monroe man was arrested at a residence on John Deere Road for an outstanding warrant out of Stephens County.



ZONE 7



Arrest- A 38-year-old Oxford man was arrested at a residence on Cedar Oaks Lane for two counts of Cruelty to Children 3rd Degree and Battery following a dispute.



Arrest- A 59-year-old Covington man was arrested in the area of Highway 81 and Guthrie Cemetery Road for Failure to Maintain Lane, Driving with Suspended Registration, Possession of Cocaine, and Possession of Drug Related Objects following a traffic stop.

Saturday, October 9, 2021



ZONE 2



Arrest- A 33-year-old Winterville man was arrested in the area of Highway 11 near the Truck Stop for Driving Under the Influence, Open Container, Speeding, and Failure to Maintain Lane following a traffic stop.



ZONE 4



Arrest- A 42-year-old Monroe man was arrested in the area of Gratis Road and Mount Vernon Road for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Walton County following contact at a Safety Check.



ZONE 6



Arrest- A 64-year-old Monroe man was arrested in the area of Highway 138 and White Oak Way for Driving Under the Influence and Driving with Expired Tag following a traffic stop.

Sunday, October 10, 2021



ZONE 3



Arrest- A 49-year-old Monroe man was arrested at a residence on Laboon Road for an outstanding warrant out of Barrow County.



ZONE 4



Arrest- A 25-year-old Monroe man was arrested in the area of Jim Daws Road and Mountain Creek Road for Driving Under the Influence and Running a Stop Sign following a traffic stop.



ZONE 5



Arrest- A 20-year-old Loganville man was arrested at a residence on Roscoe Davis Road for Disorderly Conduct, Obstruction, and Public Drunk following a suspicious person call.



ZONE 6



Arrest- A 43-year-old Loganville man was arrested at a residence on Highway 20 for an outstanding Criminal Attempt to Commit Arson warrant out of Walton County.