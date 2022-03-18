WCSO Alerts: Catalytic convertor stolen; slew of probation violation,DUI and drug arrests

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Friday, March 11 to Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Friday. March 11th, 2022

ZONE 1

Arrest- 42-year-old Monroe woman was arrested at a residence on Magnolia Road for disorderly conduct and a warrant out of Rockdale County following a dispute.

ZONE 3

Arrest- A 48-year-old Social Circle woman was arrested in the area of Highway 78 and Mt Vernon for felony drug and other related charges following a traffic stop.

ZONE 4

Arrest- A 23-year-old Monroe man was arrested in the area of Old Athens Highway for Driving under the Influence and Open Container following a single vehicle crash.

March 12th, 2022

ZONE 4

Arrest- A 27-year-old Dacula resident was arrested in the area of Highway 78 and Michael Road for Driving under the Influence following a traffic stop.

Arrest- 34-year-old Monroe man was arrested in the area of Highway 78 and North Broad Street for Probation Violation out of Clayton County following a traffic stop.

Sunday. March 13th, 2022

ZONE 3

Arrest- A 17-year-old was arrested on South Broad Street near Sky Collision for possession and drug related objects following a traffic stop.

ZONE 7

Arrest- A 57-year-old Decatur man was arrested near a residence on Kent Rock Road for an outstanding Failure to Appear warrant out of Fulton County following a suspicious vehicle.

Monday. March 14th, 2022

ZONE 1

Arrest- A 50-year-old was arrested in the area of PJ East and Youth Jersey Road for Driving under the Influence, Open Container, and Failure to Maintain Lane following a suspicious vehicle call.

ZONE 6

Arrest- 61-year-old Temple woman was arrested in the area of Highway 81 and Twins Lakes Drive for an outstanding warrant out of Douglas County following a traffic stop.

Tuesday. March 15th, 2022

ZONE 2



Damage to Property- Deputies took a report at a residence on Grady Lemonds Road in reference to the complainant reporting finding damage to the complaint’s Ford Mustang as well as beer cases on the floor in the complainant’s unlocked garage. Criminal Investigation Division was notified.



ZONE 6



Theft Report- Deputies took a report at a business on Tuck Road in reference to the complainant reporting a catalytic converter was stolen from a work truck overnight. Criminal Investigation Division was notified.

Wednesday. March 16th, 2022



ZONE 4

Damage to Property- Deputies took a report in the area of Highway 78 in reference to a complainant reporting a 2015 Chevy Silverado destroyed a section of the complainant’s fence. Driver was gone on arrival.



ZONE 6



Arrest- A 37-year-old Stone Mountain man was arrested in the area of Highway 78 and Rowe Road for Driving under the Influence following a suspicious vehicle call.