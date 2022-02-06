WCSO Alerts: Caterpillar Skid Steer stolen, debit card, gun stolen out of unlocked vehicles

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the period Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 2- 3, 2022. Please note an arrest or conviction does not constitute a conviction.

Wednesday. February 2nd, 2022



ZONE 6

Entering Auto- Deputies took a report at a residence on Stoney Creek Way in reference to the complainant reporting an unknown suspect removing a debit card from their unlocked vehicle around 6:30am on Wednesday, February 2nd.



Entering Auto- Deputies took a report at a residence on Logans Drive in reference to the complainant reporting a tan Sig Sauer handgun had been taken from their unlocked truck between 8:00am and 9:00am on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Thursday, February 3rd, 2022



ZONE 1



Theft report- Deputies took a report at a residence on Claiborne Way in reference to the complainant reporting a Belk package had been stolen around 1:00pm on Thursday, February 3rd. It was showing delivered, but they never received it.



Theft report- Deputies took a report at a residence on Riverstone Drive in reference to the complainant reporting their 2020 Caterpillar Skid Steer was stolen between 11:00am and 5:30pm on Thursday, February 3rd. Deputies attempted to locate it through GPS and LoJack without success.



ZONE 3

Arrest- 33-year-old Monroe woman was arrested in the area of Highway 78 for Probation Violation following a vehicle stop