WCSO Alerts: Church vandalism, entering autos and slew of DUI arrests

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Friday, Oct. 29 – Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Friday, October 29, 2021



ZONE 1



Arrest- A 46-year-old Covington man was arrested in the area of Highway 138 and Lakeshore Estates for Driving Under the Influence and an outstanding warrant out of Newton County following a traffic stop.



ZONE 3



Arrest- A 28-year-old Monroe man was arrested in the area of Lavista Road and Laboon Road for two outstanding Obstruction of an Officer warrant out of Walton County and Possession of Marijuana following a brief foot chase.



Agency Assist/Arrest- Walton County Deputies assisted the Department of Natural Resources with the arrest of a 23-year-old Monroe man in the area of Jones Woods Road for Driving Under the Influence, Auxilary Light Violation, No Proof of Insurance, and No/Expired Tag following suspicious person call.



ZONE 4



Suspicious Person/Damage to Property- Deputies responded to Mount Vernon Baptist Church around 9:00pm in reference to a suspicious person on location. Unknown individual was gone prior to deputy’s arrival, but damage to a building on location was observed. Extra patrol in reference to the incident.



ZONE 5



Arrest- A 38-year-old Snellville man was arrested in the area of Highway 81 and Shadow Creek Drive for Driving Under the Influence following a suspicious vehicle call.



ZONE 6



Arrest- A 47-year-old Loganville man was arrested at a residence on Justin Drive for an outstanding warrant out of Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office.

Saturday, October 30, 2021



ZONE 2



Arrest- A 36-year-old Athens man was arrested in the area of Highway 278 for Driving Under the Influence, Failure to Maintain Lane, and Driving While License Suspended following a two vehicle accident with no life threatening injuries reported. Georgia State Patrol worked the scene of the accident.



ZONE 4



Damage to Property- While conducting a check in the area of Macedonia Baptist Church deputies discovered vandalism on the church property. Extra patrol requested in reference to the incident.



Arrest- A 30-year-old Lilburn man was arrested in the area of Mount Vernon Church Road and Highway 78 for Driving Under the Influence, Giving False Information, Driving Without a License, No Helmet, No/Expired Tag, and an outstanding warrant out of Madison County following a traffic stop.



ZONE 5



Arrest- A 24-year-old Lilburn man was picked up from Gwinnett County Jail for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Walton County.

Sunday, October 31, 2021



ZONE 3



Damage to Property- Deputies took a report at a residence on Double Bridges Road in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual causing damage to the complainant’s yard sometime overnight with what appeared to be an ATV.



ZONE 6



Entering Auto- Deputies took a report at a residence on Pointer Road in reference to complainant reporting several unknown individuals walking around outside the complainant’s residence after midnight. Deputies thoroughly checked the area, but the individuals were gone prior to deputy’s arrival. It appeared several old unlocked vehicles and trailers were entered, but nothing was reported missing at the time of the report.