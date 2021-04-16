WCSO Alerts: Churches hit with theft of catalytic converters over the weekend

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is again warning the public that there have been numerous reports of catalytic converters being removed from vehicles in Walton County and the surrounding areas. This past weekend, church vehicles were particularly hard hit. Residents are warned to be mindful of where they park vehicles – to try to park in well-lighted areas and churches that leave vehicles on site overnight should be aware of these recent events.

The WCSO reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Monday, April 12 – Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Monday, April 12, 2021

ZONE 1

Burglary Report– Deputies took a report at a residence on Chris Drive in reference to complainant reporting someone forcibly entering the residence through the back door and damaging the property around 7:30pm on April 11. Deputies thoroughly searched the area, but no contact was made with the individual.

ZONE 5

Arrest– A 49-year-old Dacula man was arrested in the area of Shiloh Road and Tiffany Lane for Driving Under the Influence, Open Container, Speeding, and Possession of Schedule I Drugs following a traffic stop.



Tuesday, April 13, 2021

ZONE 3

Hit and Run– Deputies responded to a hit and run accident in the area of Highway 81 and Shadow Creek Drive in reference to an unknown individual in a grey in color pickup truck striking another vehicle and fleeing the scene.

Theft– Deputies responded to theft reports at Harmony Baptist Church, Lighthouse Church, and Walker Baptist Church in the areas of Harmony Church Road and Gene Bell Road in reference to catalytic converters being cut off vehicles on the property between Friday, April 2 and Monday, April 12. Extra patrol has been added to the area.

ZONE 6

Arrest– A 33-year-old Loganville woman was arrested at a residence on Highway 78 on an outstanding warrant out of Walton County following a welfare check.

ZONE 7

Arrest– A 36-year-old Atlanta resident was arrested at a residence on Stewart Lake Road on an outstanding warrant out of Morgan County following a trespassing complaint.



Wednesday, April 14, 2021

ZONE 3

Scam– Deputies took a report at a residence on Jones Pine Road in reference to complainant reporting they had been overcharged for pine straw.

Arrest– A 40-year-old Bogart woman was arrested at the Good Hope Precinct on Highway 83 on an outstanding warrant out of Oconee County.

ZONE 6

Arrest– A 24-year-old Loganville man and a 22-year-year-old Loganville man were arrested at a residence on Thomas Drive for Simple Battery following a dispute.