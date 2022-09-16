WCSO Alerts: Dirt bikes and 4-wheeler stolen from local business; slew of arrests for DUI; drugs; battery, more

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the period Thursday, Sept. 1, to Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022



ZONE 1



Arrest- A 46-year-old Marietta man was arrested in the area of H D Atha road near Alcovy Mountain Baptist Church for an outstanding Parole Violation warrant following a suspicious vehicle call.



Arrest- A 23-year-old Monroe man was arrested in the area of Highway 138 and Youth Jersey Road for Possession of THC Edibles, Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Crime and Following Too Close following a traffic stop.



ZONE 2



Arrest- A 30-year-old Monroe man was arrested in the area of Squirrel Hollow Road for Criminal Trespass and Loitering following a suspicious person call.



ZONE 7



Arrest- A 44-year-old Athens woman was arrested in the area of Highway 138 and the Grove Plaza for Failure to Maintain Lane and Driving Under the Influence following a traffic stop.

Friday, Sept. 2, 2022



ZONE 2



Arrest- A 55-year-old Monroe man was arrested in the area of Highway 11 near Twin Lakes Recovery for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Walton County following a call for service.



ZONE 7



Arrest- A 32-year-old Monroe woman was arrested in the area of Highway 138 and Old Highway 138 for Driving Under the Influence, Speeding, Expired Tag following a traffic stop.

Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022



ZONE 7



Arrest- A 34-year-old Elberton man was arrested in the area of Guthrie Cemetery Road and Guthrie Crossing for an outstanding warrant out of Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office following a traffic stop.

Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022



ZONE 5



Arrest- A 67-year-old Bethlehem man was arrested in the area of Highway 11 and Nicholsville Road for Driving While License Suspended following a traffic stop.



ZONE 7



Arrest- A 34-year-old Jefferson man was arrested at a residence on Wagon Trail for Aggravated Assault and Cruelty to Child in the 3rd Degree following a dispute.

Monday, Sept. 5, 2022



ZONE 2



Burglary Report- Deputies took a report at a business on Highway 278, Southern Small Engine, in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual took two Honda Dirt Bikes and a Four-Wheeler from location after making forced entry into the business. Burglary occurred sometime between 9 pm Sept. 3 and 9 am Sept. Vehicles were placed on the National Database as stolen. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division investigating the incident.



ZONE 3



Arrest- A 31-year-old Loganville man was arrested in the area of Highway 83 and Navaho Trail for Driving Under the Influence, Parole Violation, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Drug Related Objects following a suspicious vehicle complaint.

Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022



ZONE 2



Arrest- A 21-year-old Monroe woman and a 26-year-old Covington man were arrested in the area of Highway 11 near the Truck Stop.

21-year-old woman was arrested for Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Crime, and Possession of a Weapon with an Altered Serial Number.

26-year-old man was arrested for Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Crime, Possession of Weapon by Convicted Felon, and Possession of a Weapon with an Altered Serial Number.



ZONE 3



Arrest- A 39-year-old Monroe woman was arrested at a residence on Mount Carmel Church Road for Battery following a dispute.



ZONE 6



Arrest- A 32-year-old Lawrenceville man was arrested at a residence on Centerhill Church Road for an outstanding warrant out of Gwinnett County following a trespassing call.



Arrest- A 44-year-old Loganville man was arrested at a residence on Sunny Hill Drive for an outstanding Parole Violation warrant.



ZONE 7



Arrest- A 40-year-old Monroe man was arrested in the area of Highway 138 near Anderson Grading for Driving While License Suspended, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Drug Related Objects following a traffic stop.

Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022



ZONE 2



Arrest- A 33-year-old South Carolina man was arrested at a residence on Highway 278 for an outstanding warrant out of Morgan County.



ZONE 6



Arrest- A 67-year-old Bethlehem man was arrested in the area of Broadnax Mill Road and Marce Camp Road for Driving While License Suspended following a traffic stop.