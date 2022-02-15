WCSO Alerts: DUI arrests for woman driving on wrong side of Hwy 78 and two men for being asleep in drivers seat of their stopped vehicles

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Feb. 9 – 13, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Wednesday. February 9th, 2022

ZONE 5



Theft report- Deputies took a report in reference to the complainant reporting that an orange 2019 Dodge Charger was stolen out of East Point GA is pinging in the area of Bay Creek Church Road. Deputies patrolled the area without contact. BOLO given to deputies.

ZONE 6



Arrest- A 31-year-old Valdosta man was arrested at a business on Miller Bottom Road for Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Schedule I, and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony after being located asleep in his vehicle behind the store.

Friday. February 11TH, 2022

ZONE 3

Arrest- A 24-year-old Athens woman was arrested in the area of Bethany Church Road and Mount Vernon Road for Driving under the Influence after a report of her driving on the wrong side of the roadway on Highway 78.

ZONE 5

Arrest– A 47-year-old Bethlehem woman was arrested in the area of June Ivey Drive and Mitchel Road after a reckless driving call, and she was found to be out of gas.

Theft- Deputies took a report at a residence on Roscoe Davis Road in reference to the complainant reporting the A/C unit from a house under construction was removed between January 11th and February 10th.

Damage to Property- Deputies took a report at a residence on Grady Smith Road in reference to the complainant reporting a possible maroon Honda drove through the fences on the property.

ZONE 7

Hit and Run- Deputies witnessed a Hit and Run in the area of Highway 138 and W Spring Street while assisting another crash. A warrant was taken for Hit and Run. A 27-year-old Bostwick resident was later arrested for Fleeing Felony, Failure to Maintain Lane, Speeding, and Obstruction.



ACTIVITY DATE: Saturday. February 12th, 2022



ZONE 5

Arrest- A 63-year-old Hoschton woman was arrested at a business on Highway 11 for Driving under the Influence following a traffic stop. Handled by Georgia State Patrol.



ZONE 6



Arrest- A 41-year-old Loganville woman was arrested in the area of Highway 81 and Grove Trail for Failure to Appear warrant out of Lawrenceville following a traffic stop. She was turned over to Lawrenceville Police Department.



Arrest- 21 year old Snellville man was arrested in the area of Centerville Rosebud Road and Tom Brewer Road for numerous drug charges following a traffic stop.

Sunday. February 13th, 2022

ZONE 3

Arrest- 50 year old Monroe man was arrested at a residence on Highway 78 for Battery under Family Violence Act after a physical altercation with his wife.

Arrest- A 26-year-old Monroe resident was arrested by Georgia State Patrol for Driving under the Influence after being located in the area of John Deere Road for being intoxicated and asleep in the driver seat.

ZONE 4

Entering Auto- Deputies took a report at a residence on Shoal Creek Road in reference to the complainant reporting their vehicle was entered around 8:00pm on February 13th. The complainant stated that their driver’s license and three credit cards were taken.

ZONE 6

Theft- Deputies took a report at a residence on Center Hill Church Road in reference to the complainant reporting that their white Apollo Dirt Bike was stolen overnight