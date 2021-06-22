WCSO Alerts: Entering auto arrests; Slew of arrests following traffic stops and Monroe man arrested for alleged child molestation

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following events for the period June 1 – 6, 2021. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Tuesday, June 1, 2021



ZONE 5

Arrest A 25-year-old Athens man was arrested in the area of Highway 11 and Nicholsville Road for Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime, Possession of an Item with an altered ID, Theft by Receiving, and Tag Light following a traffic stop.



ZONE 6

Arrest– A 44-year-old Loganville man was arrested in the area of Highway 81 and Grove Trail for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Walton County following a traffic stop.



Wednesday, June 2, 2021



ZONE 1

Arrest– A 29-year-old Conyers woman was arrested in the area of Highway 138 and Youth Jersey Road for obstruction after she ran on foot from WCSO due to an outstanding warrant out of Conyers.

Suspicious Vehicle- Deputies responded to the area of Highway 138 and Pirklefield Drive in reference to a suspicious vehicle call about a blue in color Chevy passenger vehicle pulled over in the turning lane around 4:24 am. Deputies made contact with the motorist, and all appeared to be okay.



ZONE 2

Scam- Deputies took a report at a residence on High Shoals Drive in reference to the complainant receiving a phone call from an unknown individual claiming to be a federal agent trying to get the complainant’s personal information.

Suspicious Person– Deputies responded to the area of Highway 278 in reference to a suspicious person call. Deputies made contact with the unknown individual. Unknown individual was found to be a missing person out of Covington, GA. The case was turned over to Covington Police Department.



ZONE 3

Entering Auto– Deputies took a report at a residence on East Church Street in reference to a complainant reporting an unknown individual taking numerous items from the complainant’s vehicle sometime between the hours of 4:00 pm and 11:00 pm on Saturday, May 29.



ZONE 5

Firearms– Deputies responded to a complaint at a residence on Rolling Hills Road in reference to the discharging of firearms. Everything was okay, and the firearms were discharged in a safe manner.



Thursday, June 3, 2021



CITY OF MONROE

Arrest/Agency Assist– Deputies of Walton County Sheriff’s Office assisted US Marshalls in an arrest of a 32-year-old Monroe man at a residence on Morrow Street for Child Molestation.



ZONE 1

Arrest– A 36-year-old Conyers man was arrested in the area of Highway 138 near Black Ink for an outstanding Failure to Appear warrant.



ZONE 3

Arrest– A 33-year-old Monroe man was arrested in the area of Highway 83 at the Morgan County Line for an outstanding Failure to Appear warrant.



ZONE 5

Arrest– A 24-year-old Tarpon Springs resident was arrested at a residence on Ozora Church Road for a Failure to Appear warrant out of Florida.

Entering Auto/Agency Assist– Deputies assisted the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office in the area of Highway 81 and North Cross Lane in reference to multiple reports of vehicle break-ins. There were three subsequent arrests made.



ZONE 6

Arrest– A 42-year-old Monroe resident and a 48-year-old Covington man were arrested in the area of Youth Monroe Road for outstanding warrants following a trespassing report.

– The Monroe resident was arrested for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Walton County.

-The Covington man was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Rockdale County.

Arrest– A 19-year-Loganville man was arrested in the area of North Sharon Church Road and Roberts Court for Speeding and Driving Under the Influence following a traffic stop.



Friday, June 4, 2021



ZONE 3

Arrest– A 38-year-old Jefferson woman was arrested at a senior living home for two counts of Theft by Taking following a complaint/report.



Saturday, June 5, 2021



ZONE 3

Arrest – A 34-year-old Monroe man was arrested in the area of East Washington Street and South Broad Street for Possession of Marijuana Less Than 1 Ounce, Failure to Obey Traffic Control Device, and Driving While License Suspended/Cancelled.

Burglary– Deputies took a report at a residence on Jones Woods Road in reference to a complainant reporting that an unknown individual had entered the complainant’s outbuilding and trailer and stole numerous items sometime between April and June. The Criminal Investigations Division and Crime Scene Investigations Unit of WCSO are investigating the case.



ZONE 5

Damage to Property– Deputies took a report at a residence on Bay Creek Road in reference to a complainant reporting their mailbox had been broken at the base and was missing.

Arrest– A 22-year-old Madison man was arrested in the area of Highway 11 and George Williams Road for an outstanding Probation Violation out of Eatonton Police Department following a traffic stop.

Extra Patrol– Deputies responded to the area of Meadow Wood Lane in reference to the complainant’s request for extra patrol following an attempted burglary on the complainant’s home.

Arrest– A 37-year-old Winder woman was arrested at a residence on Highway 78 for a False Report of a Crime.



ZONE 6

Arrest– A 25-year-old Lawrenceville man was arrested in the area of Highway 81 and Tara Boulevard for Driving While License Suspended following a traffic stop.



ZONE 7

Arrest – A 35-year-old McDonough man was arrested in the area of Highway 138 near Black Ink in Rockdale County by Rockdale County deputies for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Walton County. He was transported to county lines and given over to Walton County Sheriff’s Office.



Sunday, June 6, 2021



ZONE 1

Burglary– Deputies responded to a residence on Chris Drive in reference to a complainant reporting a burglary sometime between the hours of 11:30 pm on Sunday, June 6 and 6:37 am on Monday, June 7. The Criminal Investigations Division and Crime Scene Investigations Unit of Walton County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the case.



ZONE 3

Arrest– A 34-year-old Jefferson man was arrested at Piedmont Walton for Simple Battery, Terroristic Threats and Acts, and Obstruction of Officer following a dispute.



ZONE 5

Arrest– A 53-year-old Monroe resident was arrested in the area of Highway 81 and Jack Pittman Road for an outstanding Failure to Appear warrant following the investigation of a suspicious vehicle.