WCSO Alerts: Entering autos; theft reports and slew of arrests from traffic stops

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Oct. 13 – 18, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022

ZONE 1

Entering Auto- Deputies took a report at a residence on Waters Edge Drive where the complainant reported an unknown subject entered an unlocked vehicle between the hours of 5:30pm on October 12th and 6:00am on October 13th. Multiple items were taken.

ZONE 3

Arrest- 33-year-old Bethlehem man was arrested in the area of Mount Paran Church Road for Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Related Objects following a call for a civil dispute.

ZONE 7

Arrest- 48-year-old Covington man was arrested at a residence on Emerald Drive for Obstruction of Officer and Criminal Trespass following a trespassing report.

Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

ZONE 4

Theft Report- Deputies took a report at a residence on Helen Drive in reference to an unknown subject taking some items from the complainant.

ZONE 6

Arrest- 42-year-old Loganville man was arrested at a residence on Victoria Park Drive for Battery, Aggravated Assault, and Simple Battery following a dispute.

Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022

ZONE 5

Arrest- 21-year-old Loganville man was arrested in the area of Piney Grove Road and Poplar Lane for Possession of Marijuana Over an Ounce and Driver’s Vision Obstructed following a traffic stop.

ZONE 6

Arrest- 49-year-old Lithonia man was arrested in the area of Highway 20 and Miller Bottom Road for Failure to Maintain Lane, Driving Under the Influence, Possession of Marijuana over an Ounce, and Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute following a traffic stop.

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022

ZONE 5

Arrest- 34-year-old Loganville man was arrested in the area of Highway 11 and Bold Springs for Driving Under the Influence, Open Container, and Speeding following a traffic stop.

ZONE 6

Entering Auto- Deputies took a report at a residence on Justin Drive in reference to an unknown subject entering the complainant’s unlocked vehicle and taking multiple items.

Monday, Oct. 17, 2022

ZONE 1

Arrest- 52-year-old Oxford man was arrested at a business on Walnut Avenue (Dollar General) for Driving Under the Influence, Speeding, Failure to Maintain Lane, Open Container, and No License following a traffic stop.

Damage to Property- Deputies took a report at a residence on McGarity Road in reference to an unknown individual driving through the complainant’s fence between the hours of 10:00pm and 12:00am.

ZONE 3

Arrest- 19-year-old Monroe man was arrested at a residence in Brushcreek Drive for Criminal Damage to Property following a dispute.

ZONE 4

Arrest- 47-year-old Monroe woman was arrested in the area of Highway 78 and Spring Street for Possession of Methamphetamine and Crossing the Guard Line with Methamphetamine following a traffic stop.

ZONE 6

Arrest- 21-year-old Monroe man was arrested in the area of Highway 78 and Nancy Way for Driving Under the Influence, Failure to Maintain Lane, and Possession of Marijuana following a traffic stop.

ZONE 7

Theft Report- Deputies took a report at a business on Highway 81 in reference to an unknown subject taking multiple items sometime between 4:30pm, October 14th, and 2:30pm, October 17th.

Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022

ZONE 3

Arrest- 21-year-old Auburn man and 35-year-old Monroe man were arrested in the area of Pannell Road for Possession of Methamphetamine following a traffic stop.

ZONE 7

Theft Report- Deputies took a report at a business on Highway 138 (Remember When Consignment) in reference to an unknown individual taking multiple items sometime between October 9th and October 18th.