WCSO Alerts: Failure to register as a sex offender, burglary, theft and slew of arrests at traffic stops

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 to Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Tuesday, September 21, 2021

ZONE 1



Arrest- A 31 year old Covington man was arrested at a residence on Greendale Road for Aggravated Assault following a dispute.



Arrest- A 34-year-old Monroe woman was arrested in the area of West Spring Street for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Walton County following a traffic stop.



Arrest- A 41-year-old Monroe man was arrested in the area of Alcovy Station Road and Dally Road for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Walton County following contact at a safety check.



ZONE 3



Arrest- A 51-year-old Loganville man was arrested in the area of Highway 78 and Mount Vernon Road for Possession of Alprazolam following a traffic stop.

September 24, 2021



ZONE 1



Arrest- A 45-year-old Jersey woman was arrested in the area of Main Street for Disorderly Conduct.



Arrest- A 33-year-old Winder man was arrested in the area of Highway 81 for an outstanding Parole Violation warrant following a traffic stop.



ZONE 2



Arrest- A 40-year-old Stone Mountain man was arrested in the area of Highway 11 for Obstruction and an outstanding Probation Violation warrants following a traffic stop.

Saturday, September 25, 2021



CITY OF MONROE



Arrest- A 38-year-old Monroe man was arrested in the area of Pine Park Street and Church Street for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Walton following a suspicious person call.



ZONE 3



Arrest- A 39-year-old Athens man was arrested in the area of Highway 78 and Mount Vernon Road for an outstanding warrant out of Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office following a suspicious vehicle call.



ZONE 4



Arrest- A 19-year-old Atlanta man was arrested in the area of Partain Road and Shockley Road for Possession of Alcohol by a Minor, Driving Under the Influence, Driving While Unlicensed, and Open Container following a traffic stop.



Arrest- A 23-year-old Monroe man was arrested in the area of Highway 78 and Edmondson Road for Driving Under the Influence and Speeding following a traffic stop.

Sunday, September 26, 2021



CITY OF MONROE



Arrest- A 43-year-old Monroe was arrested at a residence on Hickory Drive for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.



Arrest- A 36-year-old Monroe man was arrested at a residence on South Broad Street for an outstanding Probation violation warrant out of Walton County.



ZONE 1



Arrest- A 38-year-old Monroe man was arrested at a residence on Twin Pines Road for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Walton County.



ZONE 3



Arrest- A 45-year-old Good Hope woman was arrested in the area of Mount Vernon Road and John Breedlove Road for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Walton County following a traffic stop.



ZONE 4



Theft Report- Deputies took a report at a residence on Luther Adams Drive in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual took items from the complainant’s shop. Complainant report seeing individual in the wooded area at the back of the residence with a flashlight around 2am. Deputies thoroughly checked the area, but had no contact with anyone.



ZONE 5



Burglary- Deputies took a report at a residence on New Hope Church Road in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual gained forced entry into the complainant’s residence. Complainant reported nothing appeared to be missing at the time of the report, but everything in the complainant’s residence had been rummaged through.



ZONE 7



Arrest- A 60-year-old Loganville woman as arrested in the area of Harvest Way for Driving Under the Influence.

Monday, September 27, 2021



ZONE 1



Arrest- A 41-year-old Covington man was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Monroe Police Department.



ZONE 3



Arrest- A 37-year-old Monroe man was arrested for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Walton County.



ZONE 6



Arrest- A 36-year-old McDonough man was arrested in the area of Claude Brewer Road for Possession of Marijuana Less Than One Ounce, Possession of Drug Related Objects, and Possession of Methamphetamine following a traffic stop.

Tuesday, September 28, 2021



OUT OF COUNTY



Arrest- A 21-year-old Conyers man was arrested and transported from Morgan County Jail for an outstanding Terroristic Threats and Acts warrant out of Walton County.



Arrest- A 31-year-old Snellville man was arrested and transported from Gwinnett County Jail for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Walton County.