WCSO Alerts: Fence cut and catalytic convertor stolen; man charged with aggressive driving after road rage incident

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Thursday, March 24 – Sunday, March 27, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Thursday March 24TH, 2022

ZONE 5

Possession of Drugs- 29-year-old Athens man was cited in the area of Highway 11 and Emmett Doster Road for Marijuana less than an ounce following a traffic stop.

ZONE 6

Arrest- A 36-year-old Macon man was arrested on Highway 81 near LCA for Reckless Driving, Fleeing and Attempting to Elude Law Enforcement, Driving under the Influence after fleeing from deputies.

Saturday March 26th, 2022

ZONE 1



Arrest- A 26-year-old Covingtonman was arrested on Main Street near Texaco in Jersey for Possession of Schedule II Meth following a traffic stop.



ZONE 3



Damage to Property- Deputies took a report at a residence on Indian Creek Road in reference to the complainant reporting the gates on the complainant’s property have been tampered with, and there are shotgun shells on the complainant’s property.



ZONE 6



Theft Report- Deputies took a report on Highway 81 in reference to the complainant reporting someone entered the complainant’s storage unit and stole reloading equipment and multiple other tools.

Sunday March 27th, 2022

ZONE 4

Road Rage- Deputies took a report on John W Breedlove Road in reference to the complainant being involved in an incident with a 26-year-old Monroe male. The 26-year-old Monroe male was cited for Aggressive Driving.

ZONE 5

Arrest- 39-year-old Loganville woman was arrested in the area of Piney Grove Road and Rosewood Way for Probation Violation out of Walton County.

ZONE 6

Theft Report- Deputies took a report on Karlee Boulevard near Quick Recovery in reference to the complainant reporting a catalytic converter was found to be taken off a vehicle along with the fence being cut. This occurred between March 25th, 2022 and March 28th, 2022 during non-business hours