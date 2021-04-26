WCSO Alerts: Fraud, theft, hit and run and a slew of arrests

Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Scene Awareness Community Alerts for the period Thursday, April 15 to Sunday, April 25, 2021. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Thursday, April 15, 2021

ZONE 4

Fraud– Deputies took a report at a residence on Gratis Road in reference to complainant reporting false checks being written and deposited from their bank account between Friday, April 9 and Thursday, April 15, 2021.

Fraud– Deputies took a report at a residence on Daniel Cemetery Road in reference to complainant reporting that someone had used their bank information to make an online purchase at Walmart between the hours of 1:00pm and 2:00pm.

ZONE 5

Arrest– Jennifer Verdin (47 of Dacula) A 47-year-old Dacula woman was arrested at a residence on Wood Hill Drive for Simple Battery following a dispute.

Friday, April 16, 2021

ZONE 6

Arrest– A 43-year-old Social Circle man was arrested in the area of the Youth Jersey Road roundabout on multiple outstanding warrants out of Newton County and Obstruction following a traffic stop.

Arrest– A 47-year-old Loganville man was arrested in the area of the Youth Jersey Road roundabout for Obstruction following a traffic stop.

Saturday, April 17, 2021

ZONE 3

Arrest– A 37-year-old Social Circle woman was arrested in the area of South Madison Avenue on an outstanding warrant out of Newton County following a traffic stop.

Monday, April 19, 2021

ZONE 1

Theft Report– Deputies took a report at a residence on Hightower Ridge Road in reference to complainant reporting someone had stolen the catalytic converter from their truck and had also taken a toolbox from the bed of their truck between 7:00pm on Sunday, April 18 and 8:00am on Monday, April 19.

Tuesday, April 20, 2021

ZONE 3

Arrest– A 62-year-old Monroe woman was arrested at a residence on Unisia Drive for Driving Under the Influence.

ZONE 5

Theft Report– Deputies took a report at a residence on Roscoe Davis Road in reference to complainant reporting someone had stolen a water hose and a sprinkler between the hours of 5:00pm on Monday, April 19 and 3:00pm on Tuesday, April 20.

Wednesday, April 21, 2021

ZONE 2

Arrest-A 40-year-Social Circle woman was arrested at Pleasant Valley Methodist Church on Highway 11 for Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession of Schedule IV Drugs, Possession of Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, and Possession of Drug Related Objects following a suspicious vehicle report.

ZONE 7

Arrest– A 20-year-old Loganville resident was arrested at a residence on Springwood Drive for Battery following a dispute.

Thursday, April 22, 2021

ZONE 6

Hit and Run– Deputies took a report at Sky Collision on Highway 81 in reference to complainant reporting someone striking their trailer and leaving the scene between the hours of 9:00am and 11:00am.

Friday, April 23, 2021

ZONE 3

Arrest- A 23-year-old Lawrenceville resident was arrested in the area of Highway 78 and Cattle Barn Road for Speeding and Driving Under the Influence and on an outstanding warrant out of Gwinnett County following a traffic stop.

ZONE 5

Theft Report– Deputies took a report at a residence on Ivey Drive in reference to complainant reporting a package stolen from the property between the hours of 8:00am and 5:00pm on Thursday, March 25.

Hit and Run– Deputies responded to a hit and run accident in the area of Highway 81 and Atkinson Road in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual in a white in color Ford passenger vehicle striking their vehicle and fleeing the scene.

ZONE 6

Arrest– A 20-year-old Sugar Hill resident was arrested in the area of Highway 78 and Bay Creek Church Road for Possession of Marijuana following a traffic stop.

Arrest– A 25-year-old Loganville resident was arrested in the area of Highway 78 and Broadnax Mill Road for Possession of Marijuana and on an outstanding warrant out of Walton County following a traffic stop.

Saturday, April 24, 2021

ZONE 1

Arrest– A 68-year-old Monroe resident was arrested in the area of Highway 138 and Old Highway 138 for Driving Under the Influence following a traffic stop.

ZONE 3

Arrest­- A 50-year-old Flowery Branch resident was arrested in the area of Highway 83 and Snows Mill Road for Driving Under the Influence, Failure to Maintain Lane, and Stop Sign Violation following a traffic stop.

ZONE 4

Arrest– A 44-year-old Monroe man was arrested on Walton Road for Open Container, Giving False Information, and on 3 outstanding warrants out of Walton County following a safety check.

Arrest– Ashley Moses (29 of Snellville) was arrested in the area of Highway 81 and Bold Springs Road for Driving Under the Influence following a traffic stop.



ZONE 6

Arrest-A 38-year-old Loganville man was arrested at a residence on Johnson Road for Battery Family Violence, Cruelty to Children in the First Degree, Simple Battery, and Cruelty to Children in the Third Degree following a dispute.

ZONE 7

Arrest-A 32-year-old Decatur resident was arrested at the Sunoco Gas Station on Walnut Avenue and Leone Avenue on outstanding warrants out of Sumter County following an equipment violation stop.

Sunday, April 25, 2021

ZONE 1

Arrest– A 25-year-old Athens man was arrested in the area of Highway 138 at Walnut Grove Animal Hospital for Driving with a Suspended License and on multiple warrants out of Madison County following a traffic stop.

ZONE 4

Arrest– A 41-year-old Monroe man was arrested at a residence on Clarence Odum Road on an outstanding warrant out of Walton County.

ZONE 7

Arrest– An 18-year-old Monroe man was arrested in the area of Highway 138 and Youth Jersey Road for Speeding, Felony Fleeing, and License Restrictions following a chase.