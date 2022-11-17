WCSO Alerts: Loganville woman, 21, arrested following vehicle pursuit; property thefts and entering autos

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Thursday, Nov. 10 – Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022



ZONE 3



Arrest – 31-year-old Monroe man was arrested for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Walton County.



Arrest – 44-year-old Buchanan man was arrested for three counts of Financial Transaction Card Fraud out of Walton County.



ZONE 5



Theft Report – Deputies took a report at a residence on Charmond Drive in reference to an unknown subject entering the property sometime between 9:00pm on Nov. 9 and 8:00am on Nov. 10 and taking an A/C Unit.

Friday, Nov. 11, 2022



ZONE 3



Theft Report – Deputies took a report at a residence on Mount Vernon Road in reference to an unknown subject taking a firearm from an unlocked truck sometime between Oct. 28 and Nov. 4.



ZONE 6



Arrest – 21-year-old Loganville man was arrested for Speeding and Driving Under the Influence following a traffic stop.





ZONE 7



Arrest – 21-year-old Loganville woman was arrested in the area of Greenhill Way for Fleeing to Elude, Reckless Driving, Defective Equipment, and Expired Registration following a vehicle pursuit.

Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022



ZONE 1



Arrest – 19-year-old Covington woman was arrested for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Walton County.



ZONE 4



Arrest – 32-year-old Monroe man was arrested at a residence on Bunk Tillman Road for Criminal Trespass following a dispute.



ZONE 6



Theft Report – Deputies took a report at a residence on Center Hill Church Road in reference to an unknown individual entering a vehicle sometime between 9:00am on November 11th and 9:00am on November 12th and taking a wallet.

Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022



ZONE 3



Arrest – 39-year-old Oxford man was arrested for an outstanding Violation of Family Violence order, as well as Possession of Cyclobenzaprine, Crossing the Guard Line with Contraband, and Possession of Non-Labelled Drugs.



ZONE 7



Theft Report – Deputies took a report at a residence on Guthrie Cemetery Road in reference to an unknown subject entering an open carport sometime between 4:00pm on Nov. 12th and 8:00am on Nov. 13th and taking multiple items.