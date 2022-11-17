WCSO Alerts: Loganville woman, 21, arrested following vehicle pursuit; property thefts and entering autos

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Thursday, Nov. 10 – Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.
Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022
ZONE 3
Arrest – 31-year-old Monroe man was arrested for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Walton County.
Arrest – 44-year-old Buchanan man was arrested for three counts of Financial Transaction Card Fraud out of Walton County.
ZONE 5
Theft Report – Deputies took a report at a residence on Charmond Drive in reference to an unknown subject entering the property sometime between 9:00pm on Nov. 9 and 8:00am on Nov. 10 and taking an A/C Unit.
Friday, Nov. 11, 2022
ZONE 3
Theft Report – Deputies took a report at a residence on Mount Vernon Road in reference to an unknown subject taking a firearm from an unlocked truck sometime between Oct. 28 and Nov. 4.
ZONE 6
Arrest – 21-year-old Loganville man was arrested for Speeding and Driving Under the Influence following a traffic stop.
ZONE 7
Arrest – 21-year-old Loganville woman was arrested in the area of Greenhill Way for Fleeing to Elude, Reckless Driving, Defective Equipment, and Expired Registration following a vehicle pursuit.
Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022
ZONE 1
Arrest – 19-year-old Covington woman was arrested for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Walton County.
ZONE 4
Arrest – 32-year-old Monroe man was arrested at a residence on Bunk Tillman Road for Criminal Trespass following a dispute.
ZONE 6
Theft Report – Deputies took a report at a residence on Center Hill Church Road in reference to an unknown individual entering a vehicle sometime between 9:00am on November 11th and 9:00am on November 12th and taking a wallet.
Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022
ZONE 3
Arrest – 39-year-old Oxford man was arrested for an outstanding Violation of Family Violence order, as well as Possession of Cyclobenzaprine, Crossing the Guard Line with Contraband, and Possession of Non-Labelled Drugs.
ZONE 7
Theft Report – Deputies took a report at a residence on Guthrie Cemetery Road in reference to an unknown subject entering an open carport sometime between 4:00pm on Nov. 12th and 8:00am on Nov. 13th and taking multiple items.
