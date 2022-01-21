WCSO Alerts: Loganville woman arrested after physical altercation with her husband; more catalytic convertor thefts

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Jan. 14 – 17, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Friday. January 14th, 2022



ZONE 5



Theft- Deputies took report on Ozora Marathon in reference to complainant reporting someone taking their Champion Generator off their BBQ trailer between 11:30am and 12:00pm on Friday, January 14th.



ZONE 6



Arrest– 63-year-old women of Loganville was arrested at a residence on Golden Meadows Lane after a physical altercation with her husband



Saturday. January 15th, 2022



ZONE 1



Damage to Property- Deputies took a report on Young Jersey Road in reference to complainant reporting someone destroyed their mailbox and road sign around 2:00pm-2:15pm on Saturday, January 15th.



Sunday. January 16th, 2022



ZONE 5



Prowler Report- Deputies took report in the area of Watson Mill Court in reference to complainant reporting someone pulling on car door handles in the driveway. Another complainant banged on window, and the unknown person ran off between 1:00am and 1:30am on Sunday January 16th.



ZONE 6



Arrest- A 47-year-old Loganville man was arrested in the area of Highway 20 and Thompson Road for Driving under the Influence following a traffic stop.



Theft Report- Deputies took report in the area of Highway 81 in reference to complainant reporting someone took a 30 gallon propane tanks off his camper between December 30th and January 16th.



Monday. January 17th, 2022



ZONE 5



Theft Report- Deputies took report at a business on Highway 78 in reference to complainant reporting three catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles on location around 9:30am and 10:30am on Monday, January 17th.



Arrest- a 44-year-old male of Monroe was arrested at a residence on Cedar Ridge Road for Battery following a dispute with a 32-year-old person. The 32-year-old person of Winder was also arrested for a warrant out of Barrow County.



Arrest- 55-year-old male of Monroe was arrested in the area of Bold Springs Road following a traffic stop for a warrant.