WCSO Alerts: Mailboxes damaged on Tommy Dillard Road and man charged with possession of Psilocybin mushrooms, weapon and DUI following a traffic stop

Friday, July 1, 2022



ZONE 1



Arrest- A 30-year-old Shady Dale resident was arrested in the area of Youth Jersey Road and Maughon Road for Possession of Methamphetamine following a traffic stop.



ZONE 5



Stolen Vehicle- Deputies took a report at a residence on Cathy Drive in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual took the complainant’s white in color 2005 GMC Sierra pick-up truck from the location sometime between June 1st and July 1st. Vehicle was placed on the National Database as stolen.



Theft Report- Deputies took a report at in the area of Charmond Drive in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual had taken several items from a construction site after items had been delivered sometime between 11:30am June 30th and 8:30am July 1st.



ZONE 6



Arrest- A 35-year-old Cochran man was arrested in the area of Broadnax Mill Road and Youth Monroe Road for Driving While License Suspended and an outstanding warrant out of Twiggs County following a traffic stop.

Saturday, July 2, 2022



ZONE 5



Arrest- A 32-year-old Winder man was arrested in the area of Highway 81 and Bold Spring Road for Driving While License Suspended following a traffic stop.



ZONE 6



Arrest- A 37-year-old Ellenwood woman was arrested in the area of Highway 20 and Thompson Road for Driving Under the Influence following a suspicious vehicle report.



Arrest- A 38-year-old Monroe man was arrested in the area of Highway 81 and Karlee Boulevard for an outstanding Barrow County warrant following a traffic stop.



Arrest- A 29-year-old Loganville woman was arrested at a residence on Esco Drive for Battery and Cruelty to Children in the 3rd Degree following a dispute.

Sunday, July 3, 2022



ZONE 3



Damage to Property- Deputies responded to a residence on Pannell Road in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual damaged the complainant’s yard with what appeared to be a ATV sometime between 6:30pm July 1st and 5:00pm July 3rd.



ZONE 6



Arrest- A 24-year-old Loganville man was arrested in the area of Highway 81 and Karlee Boulevard for Brake Light Violation, Driving Under the Influence, Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Crime, and Possession of Psilocybin Mushrooms following a traffic stop.

Monday, July 4, 2022

ZONE 3



Arrest- A 21-year-old Macon resident was arrested in the area of Pannell Road and Vine Street for Driving Under the Influence, Running a Stop Sign, and Failure to Maintain Lane following a traffic stop.

Tuesday, July 5, 2022



ZONE 4



Damage to Property- Deputies took reports at several residences on Tommy Dillard Road in reference to complaints of damage to mailboxes in the area that occurred sometime overnight