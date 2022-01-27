WCSO Alerts: Man arrested for driving on a suspended license after collision with a deer

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

ZONE 1



Damage to property- Deputies took a report at a residence on Main Street in Jersey, Georgia in reference to the complainant reporting that an unknown person was tampering with a power pole around 5:30pm on Wednesday, January 26th. Walton EMC was notified.



ZONE 3

Lost Item- Deputies took a report at a business in the area of Highway 78 and Rosebud Road in reference to the complainant reporting a missing tag from their vehicle between 5:30pm and 6:00pm on Wednesday, January 26th. Placed on Georgia Crime Information Center (GCIC).



Arrest- 23-year-old Monroe man was arrested for driving with a Suspended License following an accident with a deer.



ZONE 5



Extra Patrol- Deputies took a report in the area of Forest Falls Drive in reference to the complainant reporting a Black Honda Civic running stop signs before and after school hours.



ZONE 7



Lost item – Deputies took a report at a business on Highway 138 in reference to the complainant reporting a tag missing from their vehicle from the location around 7:00pm on Wednesday, January 26th. Placed on Georgia Crime Information Center (GCIC).



Firearm complaint- Deputies took a report at a residence on Ansley Forest Drive in Ansley Lake subdivision in reference to the complainant reporting that they heard shots fired in their neighborhood between 6:00pm and 10:00pm on Wednesday, January 26th