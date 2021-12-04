WCSO Alerts: Man arrested with THC laced gummies; drug and DUI arrests following pursuits

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Friday, Nov. 5 to Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 5, 2021



ZONE 2



Arrest- A 19-year-old Social Circle man was arrested at a residence on Hancock Road for Theft by Receiving Stolen Property.



ZONE 4



Arrest- A 23-year-old Social Circle man was arrested in the area of Gratis Road for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Walton County following a stop at a safety check.



SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 6, 2021



ZONE 4



Arrest- A 37-year-old Atlanta man was arrested in the area of Highway 78 and Snip Dillard Road for Driving Under the Influence and Failure to Move for an Emergency Vehicle following a traffic stop.



Arrest- A 24-year-old Monroe woman was arrested in the area of Highway 11 and Doster Avenue for Driving Under the Influence, Child Restraint Seat Violation, and Child Endangerment following a traffic stop.



ZONE 5



Arrest- Thee people were arrested in the area of Bay Creek Church Road and Still Road following a brief vehicle pursuit.

A 37-year-old Monticello man was arrested for Speeding, Driving While License Suspended, Fleeing to Elude, an outstanding Failure to Appear warrant out of Walton County, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Cocaine, and Possession of Marijuana With Intent to Distribute.

A 28-year-old Monroe woman was arrested for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Walton County, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Marijuana With Intent to Distribute, and Giving False Information to an Officer.

A 35-year-old Monroe man was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Cocaine, and Possession of Marijuana With Intent to Distribute.

Two Irwinton men were arrested following a suspicious vehicle call.

A 56-year-old Irwinton man was arrested for Possession of Marijuana Less Than One Ounce, Open Container, and Littering on the Highway.

A 57-year-old Irwinton man was arrested for Disorderly Conduct.

ZONE 3

Arrest- A 50-year-old Monroe man was arrested in the area of Highway 83 and Clearwater Drive for Driving Under the Influence, Fleeing to Elude, Obstruction, Reckless Driving, Driving While License Suspended, Open Container, and Refusing an Officer following a traffic stop.

ZONE 5

Arrest- A 36-year-old Winder man was arrested in the area of Highway 81 and Double Springs Road for Possession of THC Gummies following a traffic stop