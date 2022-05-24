WCSO Alerts: Man criminally trespassed from store after disturbing customers; man hit with slew of charges after fleeing from a traffic stop

Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Friday, May 13 to Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Friday, May 13th, 2022



ZONE 1

Arrest- 69 year old Oxford man was arrested on Adams Way for Simple Battery following a dispute.



ZONE 4

Arrest- 33-year-old individual from Dacula was arrested in the area of Highway 78 & Edmondson Road for Speeding, 2 counts of Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Crime, Trafficking Meth, and fleeing to elude, following a brief vehicle pursuit.



ZONE 6

Arrest- 33-year-old Loganville man was arrested in the area of Highway 81 & HD Atha Road for Simple Battery following a dispute.



Saturday, May 14th, 2022



ZONE 2

Arrest- 32-year-old Lithonia man was arrested in the area of Highway 11 & Pleasant Valley Road for Theft by Receiving and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, following a traffic stop.



ZONE 5

Arrest- 22-year-old Winder man was arrested in the area of Highway 11 & John Deere Road for Possession of a Weapon During a Crime and Possession of a Controlled Substance, following a traffic stop for failure to dim headlights.



ZONE 7

Arrest- 41-year-old Monroe man arrested on Old Mill Lane for Simple Assault following a dispute.

Damage to Property- Deputies took a report from a business on Highway 138, Auto Aisis Auction, in reference to an unknown individual damaging two vehicles on the location by busting out windows sometime between May 13th at 4:30pm and May 14th at 4:20pm.



Sunday, May 15th, 2022



ZONE 3

Arrest- 18-year-old Monroe man arrested on Peters Cemetery Road for from Fleeing to Elude, No License Plate, Improper Passing, Failure to Maintain Lane, Reckless Driving, Running a Stop Sign, and an outstanding warrant out of Monroe PD, following a traffic stop.



ZONE 5

Trespassing- Deputies took a report from the Dollar General on Highway 81 of a 26-year-old Loganville man disturbing customers in the store. The man was written a warning for Criminal Trespass to not come back to the store.



Monday, May 16th, 2022



ZONE 3

Theft Report- Deputies took a report at a residence on Snows Mill Road in reference to a stolen CamAm Outlander along with other items. It is believed the theft occurred between May 13th at 6:30pm to May 16th at 7:30am. The CamAm was placed on the national database as stolen.

Arrest- 30-year-old Monroe man and 54 year old Monroe man was arrested at a residence on Brook Lane for Aggravated Assault following a dispute.



ZONE 7

Arrest- A 40-year-old Monroe woman was arrested in the area of Highway 78 & Sardis Church Road for Parole Violation and an outstanding warrant from another county following a traffic stop.



Tuesday, May 17, 2022



ZONE 1

Arrest- 46-year-old Covington man was arrested in the area of Bellview Chase for Criminal Trespass and Loitering and Prowling following a suspicious person call.

ZONE 3

Arrest- 47-year-old Macon man was arrested in the area of Bearden Road and Frank Camp Road for warrants in another county, following a traffic stop.



ZONE 6

Arrest- A 46-year-old Loganville man was arrested at a residence in Youth Mobile Home Park for Theft by Taking and Possession of Meth, following a report.

Arrest- 36-year-old Lawrenceville woman was arrested in the area of Centerville Rosebud Road and Highway 20 for a warrant in another county.



ZONE 7

Arrest- 31-year-old Norcross woman was arrested on Madeline Court for Aggravated Stalking and Violating Bond Conditions after being found at the residence.



Wednesday, May 18th, 2022



ZONE 2

Arrest- 23-year-old Conyers woman was arrested at a business on Highway 138, Bower Fabrication, for Simple Battery and Cruelty to Children following a dispute.



ZONE 7

Arrest- 27-year-old Charlotte, North Carolina man was arrested in the area of Highway 81 and Guthrie Cemetery Road for Driving with a Suspended License, Improper Equipment, and an Improper Tag, following a traffic stop.