WCSO Alerts: Man returns to gas station in several different vehicles asking for gas money

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Friday, Feb. 4, to Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Friday, February 4, 2022



ZONE 6



Stolen Vehicle- Deputies took a report at a residence on Sycamore Way in reference to the complainant reporting that their Silver 2009 Mini Cooper was stolen from the driveway overnight. Vehicle placed on Georgia Crime Information Center (GCIC) as stolen and Lookout was given to law enforcement.



Saturday, February 5th, 2022



ZONE 1



Theft report- Deputies took a report at a residence on Wapakonata Trail in reference to the complainant reporting that someone entered their new construction home and stole $4,000 worth of materials. Criminal Investigation Division (CID) notified.



Suspicious Person- Deputies took a report at a gas station on Highway 138 in reference to a complainant reporting an unknown male driving several different cars to the pump then asking people for gas money and then leaving. Report taken.



ZONE 4

Arrest- A 41-year-old Athens man was arrested in the area of Highway 78 and Cheek Road for Driving Under the Influence, Speeding, and Child Endangerment (3x).



Arrest- 33 year old Hartwell man was arrested in the area of Highway 78 and Bradley Gin Road for Probation Violation following a traffic stop.



Sunday, February 6th, 2022



ZONE 5



Arrest- 57-year-old Loganville man was arrested at a residence on Highway 81 for Reckless Conduct after discharging a shotgun into the floor following a dispute.



Arrest- 26-year-old Monroe woman was arrested at a residence on Old Braswell Road for Aggravated Assault, Family Violence, Battery, and Cruelty to Children.



ZONE 7



Damage to Property- Deputies took a report on Scout Hill Drive in reference to a complainant reporting their truck was damaged while parked in the cul de sac overnight.