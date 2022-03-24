WCSO Alerts: Man steals and abandons ex-employer’s vehicle; slew of entering autos in multiple neighborhoods

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Friday, March 18 – Monday, March 21, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Friday. March 18, 2022

ZONE 1

Arrest- 26-year-old Oxford man was arrested in the area of Barrett Woods Road for Probation Violation and Failure to Comply with the Sex Offender Registry out of Walton County.

ZONE 5

Theft Report- Deputies took a report at a residence on Timber Trace Road in reference to the complainant reporting a Tacacam Camera was stolen from the property. Extra Patrol requested.

ZONE 7

Theft Report- Deputies took a report in the area of Nunnally Trace in reference to the complainant reporting the complainant’s phone was stolen at the HD Atha Shell.

Saturday. March 19

ZONE 7



Arrest- 37-year-old Oxford man was arrested in the area of Guthrie Cemetery Road and Bunny Court was arrested for Driving on a Suspended License and Speeding following a traffic stop.

Sunday. March 20th

ZONE 3

Arrest- 26-year-old Social Circle man was arrested in the area of Gene Bell Road near the Lighthouse for Valid Probation Violation out of Walton County after he was found walking back to his disable vehicle.

ZONE 6

Arrest- 52-year-old Covington man was arrested in the area of Escoe Drive for Criminal Trespassing after being found on location.

Arrest- 24-year-old Loganville man was arrested at a residence on Littlebrook Court for Simple Battery and Cruelty in the 3rd following a physical dispute.

ZONE 7

Entering Auto- Deputies took a report in multiple subdivisions in the area of Highway 138 and HD Atha in reference to multiple entering auto reports. Subject(s) unknown.

Monday. March 21

ZONE 3

Theft Report- Deputies took a report at a residence on Bethany Church Road in reference to the complainant reporting the complainant’s skid steer was taken from a home construction site. Criminal Investigation Division was notified.

ZONE 7

Arrest- 23 year old Loganville man was arrested in the area of Highway 81 for Theft, Drug Charges, and Obstruction for stealing and abandoning his ex-employer’s Chevy pickup.

Tuesday. March 22

ZONE 4

Theft Report- Deputies took a report at a residence on Highway 11 in reference to the complainant reporting unknown person(s) took jewelry and cash from a safe while the complainant was out of town.