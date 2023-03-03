WCSO Alerts: More catalytic convertor thefts; fleeing to elude and slew of arrests from traffic stops

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Friday, Feb. 24 – Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Friday, February 24, 2023



ZONE 5



Theft Report- Deputies rook a report at a business on Plantation Park Drive, Bob Bailey Appliance, in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual took the catalytic converters off several vehicles on location sometime between 7:15pm February 23th and 6:00 am February 24th.



ZONE 6



Arrest- 28 year old Loganville man and a 27 year old Loganville woman were arrested in the area of Youth Monroe Road following a traffic stop.

28 year old Loganville man was arrested for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Walton County.

27 year old Loganville woman was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Gwinnett County.

ZONE 7



Arrest- 34 year old Conyers woman was arrested in the area of Highway 138 and Pirklefield Drive for Driving Under the Influence and Failure to Maintain Lane following a traffic stop.

Saturday, February 25, 2023



ZONE 1



Arrest- 24 year old Monroe man was arrested at a residence on Highway 138 for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Walton County following a call for service.



ZONE 6



Arrest- 19 year old Lithonia man was arrested in the area of Highway 20 and McCullers Road for Fleeing to Elude, Possession of THC, Speeding, Violation of Permit, and No Proof of Insurance following a attempted traffic stop and brief vehicle pursuit.



ZONE 7



Arrest- 19 year old Loganville man was arrested in the area of Youth Jersey Road and Cook Road for Driving While License Suspended and Improper Placement of Tag following a traffic stop.

Sunday, February 26, 2023



ZONE 1



Arrest- 38 year old Social Circle man was arrested in the area of Main Street Jersey for No Tag, Driving While License Suspended, Possession of Drug Related Objects, and Possession of Methamphetamine following a traffic stop.



Arrest- 35 year old Social Circle woman was arrested in the area of Main Street Jersey for Open Container, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Drug Related Objects following a traffic stop.



ZONE 4



Theft Report- Deputies took a report in the area of Highway 78 in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual took the catalytic converter off the complainant’s vehicle while it was parked disabled on the side of the road sometime between 9:00pm February 25th and 1:00pm February 26th.



ZONE 5



Damage to Property- Deputies took a report at a residence on Pine Hill Drive in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual shattered the back window of the complainants vehicle and scratched the paint sometime between 10:00pm February 25th and 6:00am February 26th.



Damage to Property- Deputies took a report at a residence on Bullock Bridge Road in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual driving through the complainants yard a causing damage sometime between 10:00pm February 25th and 10:20am February 26th.



Burglary Report- Deputies took a report at a business on Highway 78, Between Grocery, in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual gained forced access into the business overnight and took several items from the business.



ZONE 6



Arrest- 22 year old Loganville man and a 24 year old Loganville man were arrested at a residence on Creekwood Trail following a dispute.

22 year old Loganville man was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Dekalb County.

24 year old Loganville man was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Gwinnett County.

Monday, February 27, 2023



ZONE 2



Arrest- 39 year old Monroe man was arrested at a residence on Grady Lemons Road for Disorderly Conduct and Criminal Trespass following a dispute.



ZONE 3



Entering Auto- Deputies took a report at a residence on Gene Bell Road in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual took numerous items from the complainant’s vehicle sometime overnight.



ZONE 5



Arrest- 37 year old Monroe man was arrested in the area of Highway 78 and West Spring Street for Failure to Maintain Lane, Driving Under the Influence, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Related Objects, and Possession of Marijuana Less Than One Ounce following a traffic stop.

Tuesday, February 28, 2023



ZONE 6



Arrest- 40 year old Conyers man was arrested in the area of Highway 81 and Baker Carter Drive for Obstruction, Headlight Violation, and Expired Tag following a traffic stop.

Wednesday, March 1, 2023



ZONE 4



Arrest- 37 year old Martin man and 36 year old Martin woman were arrested by Newton County Sheriff’s Office following a complainant reporting the individuals shoplifted from their business on John Stowe Spur, Smith Equipment Repair. Both fled the scene and were taken into custody by Newton County deputies and turned over to Walton County Deputies. Both individuals were charged with Theft by Shoplifting.



ZONE 5



Arrest/Entering Auto- 23 year old Atlanta man and a 20 year old Atlanta man were arrested in the area of Bay Ridge Road following a report of an entering auto at a residence in the area.

23 year old Atlanta man was arrested for Possession of Marijuana Less Than One Ounce, Driving While License Suspended, Theft by Receiving, Entering Auto, Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Crime.

20 year old Atlanta man was arrested for Theft by Receiving, Entering Auto, and Possession of Marijuana Less Than One Ounce.

ZONE 6



Arrest- 25 year old Lithonia man was arrested in the area of Miller Bottom Road and Highway 20 for Fleeing to Elude, Possession of Marijuana, Theft by Receiving, Improper U-Turn, Failure to Obey Traffic Control Devices, Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Crime, and Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon following a brief vehicle pursuit.



ZONE 7



Arrest— 26 year old Lilburn man was arrested in the area of Highway 81 and Guthrie Cemetery Road for Driving While License Suspended, Failure to Maintain Lane, and Speeding following a traffic stop.