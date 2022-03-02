WCSO Alerts: Motorcycle recovered, trailer and catalytic converters from 11 trucks stolen

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022 to Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Tuesday, February 22nd, 2022



ZONE 1



Arrest- Deputies attempted a traffic stop on a 2016 Dodge Challenger Hellcat on felony charges in the area of Highway 138 near Christ Community Church for Reckless Driving and Excessive Speed. Traffic Stop turned into a vehicle pursuit where driver eventually stopped after collision with a patrol vehicle in the area of Ammons Bridge Road. Driver, a 29-year-old Athens man was arrested for Attempting to Elude, Aggravated Assault, Criminal Interference with Government Property, Possession of Firearm during crime, and Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

ZONE 3



Arrest- 19-year-old Monroe man was arrested in the area of Highway 78 and Mt Vernon Road for an outstanding Failure to Appear warrant out of Monroe Police Department following a traffic stop.



Arrest- A 52-year-old Statham man was arrested in the area of Highway 83 near Jacks Creek Water Treatment Plant for Driving under the Influence and Failure to Maintain Lane following a traffic stop.

Wednesday, February 23rd, 2022



ZONE 2



Theft Report- Deputies took a report at a residence on Hickory Nut Way in reference to the complainant reporting the complainant’s lawn mower had been stolen from the complainant’s shed sometimes over the past week.

ZONE 3



Arrest- 28 year old Monroe man was arrested in the area of Walton Road and Phillips Drive for a valid Probation Violation warrant after being seen by deputies partaking in suspicious activity.

Thursday, February 24th, 2022



ZONE 3



Arrest- 34-year-old Madison man and 35-year-old Madison woman were arrested in the area of Mt. Vernon Road and Turkey Mountain Trail following a traffic stop for no tag displayed

34-year-old Madison man was arrested for a Probation Violation out of Walton County

35 year old Madison woman was arrested for an outstanding Larceny warrant out of Greene County.

Friday. February 25th, 2022

ZONE 3

Arrest- 32-year-old Lithonia man was arrested in the area of Highway 78 and Cherry Hill Road for Possession of Scheduled II (Adderall) following a traffic stop.

ZONE 4

Arrest- 31-year-old Houston, Texas man was arrested in the area of Highway 78 and James Huff Road for Driving While Unlicensed and No Insurance following a traffic stop.

ZONE 5

Arrest- 24-year-old Atlanta man was arrested in the area of Highway 11 and Mountain Creek Church Road for Probation Violation out of Walton County following a traffic stop.

Theft report- Deputies took a report at a business on Cown Road in reference to the complainant reporting approximately $2,000 in cooper was taken from inside the building on site. Criminal Investigation Division Notified.

Saturday, February 26th, 2022



ZONE 4



Arrest- 21-year-old McDonough man was arrested in the area of Highway 78 and Highway 138 for Possession of Firearms by a Convicted Felon following a traffic stop.



ZONE 5



Suspicious Activity- Deputies took a report at a residence on Ozora Church Road in reference to the complainant reporting the complainant’s back door was pried open overnight, but nothing was taken. Criminal Investigation Division notified.



Arrest- 30-year-old Monroe man was arrested in the area of North Broad Street near Deer Acres for an outstanding Failure to Appear warrant out of Walton County following a traffic stop.

Sunday, February 27th, 2022



ZONE 7



Arrest- A 37-year-old Lawrenceville man was arrested in the area of Highway 78 and Rowe Road for Driving under the Influence following a traffic stop

Monday, February 28th, 2022



ZONE 2

Arrest- A 42-year-old Monroe man was arrested at residence on Walnut Drive for Probation Violation, Drug Related Objects, and Possession of Schedule II Narcotics following a search to her person.



Zone 5-



Theft Report- Deputies took a report at a business on Bay Creek Church Road in reference to the complainant reporting 11 trucks missing catalytic converters. Criminal Investigation Division was notified. The time period of the theft is uncertain.



Zone 7



Arrest- 38-year-old Covington man was arrested in the area of Highway 138 near Papa Johns for No Tag, Driving on a Suspended License, Possession of Marijuana less than an ounce, Drug Related Objects, and Theft following a traffic stop. The 2002 red motorcycle he was driving was stolen out of Jasper.



Theft Report- Deputies took a report at a residence on Park Street in reference to the complainant reporting a Big Tex Dump Trailer that is black in color had been stolen out of his driveway during the afternoon on February 25th