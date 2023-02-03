WCSO Alerts: Multiple items taken during entering auto sprees, including guns and wallets

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Sunday, Jan. 15 – Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Sunday, January 15, 2023

ZONE 1

Arrest – 54-year-old Snellville man was arrested in the area of Highway 138 and Michael Etchison Road for outstanding warrants out of Lawrenceville, Conyers, and Morgan County following a traffic stop.

Monday, January 16, 2023

ZONE 2

Arrest – 31-year-old Rutledge man was arrested in the area of Monroe Jersey Road and Dean Hill Road for an outstanding warrant out of Morgan County following a traffic stop.

ZONE 5

Theft Report – Deputies took a report at a business on Walker Park Drive (Dollar General) in reference to an unknown subject stealing a taillight bulb sometime between 4:00pm and 5:00pm.

Tuesday, January 17, 2023

ZONE 2

Theft Report – Deputies took a report at a residence on Riverstone Drive in reference to unknown subjects entering a home under construction and taking copper wires sometime between January 10 and January 17.

ZONE 4

Arrest – 44-year-old Loganville man was arrested in the area of Highway 78 and James Huff Road for Failure to Maintain Lane, No Vehicle Tag, and Forgery following a traffic stop.

ZONE 5

Arrest – 27-year-old Loganville man was arrested at a residence on Highway 81 for Aggravated Assault and Battery following a dispute.

Arrest – 24-year-old Loganville woman was arrested in the area of Bay Creek Church Road and Shiloh Road for Driving Under the Influence, Failure to Maintain Lane, and Running Stop Sign following a vehicle accident.

Wednesday, January 18, 2023

ZONE 1

Entering Auto – Deputies took reports at multiple residences in the area of Jersey Walnut Grove Road and Harris Rockmore Loop in reference to an unknown individual entering multiple unlocked cars sometime between 2:00am and 5:30am. Multiple items were taken, including guns and wallets.

ZONE 3

Arrest – 36-year-old Monroe woman was arrested at a residence on Stanley Christian Road for an outstanding Probation Violation out of Walton County.

ZONE 5

Arrest – 42-year-old Loganville man was arrested at a residence on Bullock Drive for an outstanding Fleeing warrant out of Gwinnett County.

ZONE 6

Entering Auto – Deputies took a report at a business on Nunnally Farm Road (Snellville Heating and Air) in reference to an unknown subject entering a vehicle sometime between 6:00pm on January 13 and 7:00am on January 16, and taking multiple items