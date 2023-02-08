WCSO Alerts: Multiple shots fired at house; Discharged patient picked up on warrant when calling for transport; trailer thefts and slew of arrests

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Friday, Jan. 27 – Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Friday, Jan. 27, 2023



ZONE 2



Theft Report – Deputies took a report at a residence on Riverstone Drive in reference to an unknown individual stealing construction materials sometime between January 26 and January 27.



ZONE 5



Arrest – 38 year old Bethlehem man was arrested at a business on Highway 81 and Bold Springs (Texaco Gas Station) for Obstruction of Officer, Concealing a License Plate, Driving on a Suspended License, Aggravated Assault, Crossing the Guard Lines with Contraband, Possession of Methamphetamine, No Proof of Insurance, and Giving a False Name to Officers following a Suspicious Vehicle call.

Attempted Robbery – Deputies took a report at a business on Highway 78 (Maxie Mart) in reference to an unknown individual breaking the front door and attempting to enter the business sometime between 12:00am and 3:00am.



ZONE 7



Arrest – 35 year old Loganville man was arrested at a residence on Kathleen Lane for Aggravated Assault and Criminal Trespass following a dispute.

Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023



ZONE 3



Arrest – 49 year old Monroe man was arrested at a residence on Stanley Christian Road for Aggravated Assault and Obstruction of Officer following a dispute.



Arrest – 23 year old Social Circle woman was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Walton County for Harassing Communications.



Arrest – 42 year old Good Hope man was arrested in the area of Highway 78 and Mount Vernon Road for Driving Under the Influence and Failure to Maintain Lane following a traffic stop.



ZONE 4



Arrest – 29 year old Bethlehem man was arrested in the area of Shoal Creek Road for Driving Under the Influence and Failure to Maintain Lane following a traffic stop.



Theft Report – Deputies took a report at a residence on John Deere Road in reference to an unknown individual stealing a firearm sometime between 10:00pm on January 27 and 1:00pm on January 28.



ZONE 5



Arrest – 52 year old Loganville woman was arrested at a residence on Pineybrook Drive for Possession of Methamphetamine following a dispute.



ZONE 6



Arrest – 41 year old Lawrenceville man was arrested in the area of Highway 81 and Tom Brewer Road for Driving Under the Influence, Open Container, Improper Passing, and No Headlights following a traffic stop.



ZONE 7



Arrest – 60 year old Monroe man was arrested at a residence on Nunnally Court for Simple Battery following a dispute.



Arrest – 61 year old Loganville woman was arrested at a residence on Emmett Still Road for Disorderly Conduct following a dispute.

Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023



ZONE 5



Arrest – 21 year old Stone Mountain man was arrested in the area of Highway 78 and Cown Road for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Snellville following a traffic stop.



Theft Report – Deputies took a report at a residence on Aniki Bee Drive in reference to an unknown individual stealing a trailer sometime between 8AM on January 28 and 9PM on January 29. Trailer was listed on the national system as stolen.



ZONE 6



Arrest – 39 year old Lithonia man was arrested in the area of Highway 20 and Centerville Rosebud Road following a traffic stop. He was charged with Possession of Drug Related Objects, Possession of Dextroamphetamine, Open Container, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, No Brake Lights, Possession of THC Wax, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession of THC Vape Pen, Possession of THC Droplets Bottle, Possession of Transdermal THC Patches, and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime.



Monday, Jan. 30, 2023



ZONE 1



Arrest – 35 year old Oxford man was arrested in the area of Cornish Mountain Church Road and Jersey Covington Road for Driving Under the Influence, Open Container, and Failure to Obey Traffic Control Device following a vehicle accident.



ZONE 4



Arrest – 41 year old Monroe man was arrested at a residence on Jack Glass Road for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Walton County.



ZONE 5



Theft Report – Deputies took a report at a business on Ozora Church Road (BP Gas Station) in reference to an unknown individual stealing a trailer and miscellaneous tools sometimes between January 27 and January 30. Trailer listed on the national system as stolen.



Arrest – 21 year old Loganville man was arrested at a residence on Maple Creek Avenue for Criminal Trespass and Battery following a dispute.



ZONE 7



Entering Storage Unit – Deputies took a report at a business on Highway 138 (10 Federal Storage) in reference to an unknown individual cutting the lock to a storage unit sometime between January 29 and January 30.



Arrest – 42 year old Loganville man was arrested at Piedmont Walton Hospital on West Spring Street for an outstanding Failure to Appear warrant out of Loganville following a call for a transport.



Arrest – 48 year old Monroe man was arrested at a business on Nunnally Drive (Chandler Ridge Personal Care Home) for Possession of Methamphetamine following a complaint of drug use.



Shots Fired – Deputies took a report at a residence on Wagon Trail in reference to an unknown individual firing multiple shots at the house sometime between 11PM on January 29 and 3AM on January 30.

Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023



ZONE 2



Arrest – 51 year old Mansfield man was arrested in the area of Wingfoot Way and Goodyear Tire for Giving False Information to Officer, No Brake Light, and outstanding Probation Violation warrants out of Newton and Morgan Counties following a traffic stop.