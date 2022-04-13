WCSO Alerts: Multiple vehicles shot with paintballs; Six catalytic convertors stolen from company trucks; Road rage threats

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Tuesday, April 5 to Thursday, April 7, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Tuesday. April 5th, 2022

ZONE 3

Arrest- 20 year old Monroe man and 51 year old Monroe man were arrested in the area of Highway 78 and LKQ for valid Probation Violations following a traffic stop.

ZONE 5

Arrest- A 21-year-old Loganville man was arrested in the area of Lee Peters Road and Etchinson Road for Driving under the Influence after he caused a two vehicle accident. Accident was handled by Georgia State Patrol

Damage to Property- Deputies took a report in the subdivision of Mountain Creek in reference to multiple cars being shot with paintballs. Possible juvenile suspects.

Wednesday, April 6th, 2022



ZONE 1



Damage to Property– Deputies took a report on Highway 81 near the EZ Stop in reference to a Coca Cola truck being struck by a burgundy truck pulling a trailer. Truck and trailer were gone on arrival. Accident was handled by Walton County.



Threats– Deputies took a report at a residence on Woodchase Drive in reference to the complainant reporting that a black male in a purple charger followed him home over a road rage incident. The complainant advised the male threatened to return with a firearm.



ZONE 3



Arrest– 36-year-old Athens man was arrested on Highway 83 near Good Hope General Store for Driving with No Valid License and Speeding following a traffic stop.



ZONE 5



Damage to Property– Deputies took a report in the area of Raymond Road in reference to unmarked Gwinnett County Police Department unit shot with paintballs on location. Multiple reports of additional vehicles in the neighborhood being struck with paintballs were made.



Arrest– 21-year-old Norcross man was arrested following a confrontation with the Gwinnett County Police Department during a traffic stop in Walton County. Warrants taken by Gwinnett County.



Theft Report– Deputies took a report on Baycreek Road at TrueGreen in reference to the complainant reporting six catalytic converters were stolen from company trucks.

Thursday, April 7th, 2022



ZONE 5



Arrest- 30-year-old Monroe woman was arrested in the area of Mountain Creek Road and Orchard Circle for Possession of Controlled Substance Schedule IV, Drug Related Objects, and Pills not in the Original Container.



ZONE 7



Arrest– 44-year-old Loganville man was arrested for Battery Family Violence following a physical dispute.