WCSO Alerts: Murder; drug distribution; battery; catalytic convertor theft and DUIs

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Feb. 12 – 15, 2023. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023



ZONE 3



Arrest- 38 year old Monroe man was arrested in the area of Highway 83 and Windfield Drive for an outstanding Failure to Appear warrant out of Walton County following a traffic stop.



ZONE 4



Arrest- 53 year old Monroe man was arrested in the area of Jack Glass Road for Battery following a dispute.



ZONE 6



Theft Report- Deputies took a report at a residence on Youth Monroe Road in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual took items from outside the complainants residence sometime between 5:00pm February 11thand 1:00pm February 12th.

Arrest- 46 year old Covington man was arrested in the area of Highway 81 and Tig Knight Road for Failure to Maintain Lane and Driving Under the Influence following a suspicious vehicle call.



Monday, Feb. 13, 2023



ZONE 1



Arrest- 38 year old Conyers man was arrested in the area of Highway 138 and Cannon Farm Road for Driving Under the Influence, Open Container, Speeding, and Possession of Marijuana Less Than One Ounce following a traffic stop.



ZONE 3



Arrest- 49 year old Athens man and a 54 year old Athens man were arrested in the area of Highway 78 and Mount Vernon Road following a traffic stop.

49 year old man was arrested for Cocaine with Intent to Distribute, Fentanyl with Intent to Distribute, Ecstasy with Intent to Distribute, Driving While License Suspended, and Speeding.

54 year old Athens man was arrested for Possession of Marijuana Less Than One Ounce, Parole Violation, Cocaine with Intent to Distribute, Fentanyl with Intent to Distribute, and Ecstasy with Intent to Distribute.

ZONE 5



Arrest- 54 year old Loganville man was arrested at a residence on Armor Drive for Battery, Tampering with Evidence, and Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon.



Arrest- 46 year old Loganville man was arrested in the area of Highway 81 for an outstanding Aggravated Stalking warrant out of Walton County following a suspicious person call.



ZONE 7

Arrest- 34 year old Braselton man was arrested in the area of Youth Monroe Road and Broadnax Mill Road for Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Running a Stop Sign, and No License Plate on Vehicle following a hit and run incident.

Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023



ZONE 1



Arrest- 63 year old Athens woman was arrested in the area of Highway 138 and Pirklefield Drive for Open Container, Driving Under the Influence, Failure to Maintain Lane, Possession of Marijuana Less Than One Ounce, and Failure to Obey Traffic Control Devices following a traffic stop.



ZONE 5



Theft Report- Deputies took a report at a residence on Highway 78 in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual cut and removed the complainant’s catalytic converter off their vehicle.



ZONE 7



Arrest- 41 year old Monroe man was arrested at a residence on Nunnally Farm Road for Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime, Aggravated Assault, and Murder. Walton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division investigating the incident.

Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023



ZONE 3



Arrest- 49 year old Covington man was arrested in the area of Locklin Road for Driving Under the Influence following a report of a vehicle on the shoulder of the roadway.

Thursday, February 16, 2023



ZONE 5



Theft Report- Deputies took a report at a residence on Lee Peters Road in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual took items from the complainants residence sometime between 6:00pm February 15th and 1:00pm February 16th