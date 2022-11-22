WCSO Alerts: Property theft and slew of traffic stop drug arrests, including a carload of out-of-state residents

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Monday, Nov. 14 – Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Monday, Nov. 14, 2022



ZONE 1



Arrest – 57-yea- old Hiram man was arrested at a business on Walnut Avenue (Walnut Grove BP Station) for Driving Under the Influence, Open Container, and Disorderly Conduct following a Suspicious Vehicle call.



ZONE 4



Arrest – 53-year-old Monroe woman was arrested in the area of Highway 78 and Cherry Hill for Driving with a Suspended License and No Proof of Insurance following a traffic stop.



Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022



ZONE 6



Arrest – 43-year-old Stone Mountain man was arrested in the area of Highway 20 and Center Hill Church Road for Driving with a Suspended License and an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Gwinnett County following a traffic stop.



Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022



ZONE 6



Theft Report – Deputies took a report at a business on Karlee Boulevard (Quick Recovery) in reference to multiple items being taken from an unlocked vehicle sometime between 7 am on Nov. 14 and 4 pm on Nov. 16.

Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022



ZONE 1



Arrest – 27-year-old Atlanta man was arrested in the area of Highway 138 and Rowe Road for Criminal Damage to Property, Pedestrian Walking in the Roadway, and Disorderly Conduct following a Suspicious Person call.

Friday, Nov. 18, 2022



ZONE 1



Arrests

25-year-old Kissimmee, Florida, man was arrested for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of THC Oil.

29-year-old Jersey City, New Jersey, man was arrested for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of THC Oil.

24-year-old Flowery Branch man was arrested for Possession of Marijuana, Possession of THC Oil, and No License Plate.

24 year-old-Barceloneta, Puerto Rico, man was arrested for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of THC Oil.

23 year-old-Barceloneta, Puerto Rico, man was arrested for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of THC Oil.

They were arrested in the area of Highway 78 and Georgia Farm Bureau following a traffic stop.

ZONE 3

Arrest – 47-year-old Monroe woman was arrested in the area of Snows Mill Road and Ridgeway Drive for Possession of Cocaine and Possession of Methamphetamine following a traffic stop.

ZONE 5

Arrest – 53-year-old Monroe woman was arrested at a residence on New Hope Church Road for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Walton County.

Satruday, Nov. 19, 2022

ZONE 4

Arrest – 22-yearold Loganville man was arrested in the area of Highway 11 and Adam’s Clinic for Possession of Cocaine, Driver’s License Obstructed, and Possession of Marijuana following a traffic stop.

Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022

ZONE 5

Theft Report – Deputies took a report at a residence on Jack Pittman Road in reference to an unknown subject entering the property sometime between 5:00pm on Saturday, November 19th and 12:00pm on Sunday, November 20th, and taking multiple items.