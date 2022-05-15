WCSO Alerts: Resident scammed by fake law enforcement call requesting money to keep a family member out of jail

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period May 9 – 12, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Monday, May 9, 2022



ZONE 7



Arrest- A 33-year-old Covington woman was arrested in the area of Youth Jersey Road and Anglin Road for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Walton County following a traffic stop.



Arrest- A 48-year-old Conyers man was arrested in the area of Highway 138 and Nunnally Drive for Driving While License Suspended following a traffic stop.



Arrest- A 26-year-old Loganville man was arrested in the area of Old Highway 138 and Cedar Oaks Lane for Possession of Cocaine following a traffic stop

Tuesday, May 10, 2022



ZONE 1



Arrest- A 27-year-old Monroe resident was arrested in the area of PJ East Road and Youth Jersey Road for Speeding, Fleeing to Elude, and Driving Under the Influence following a traffic stop.



ZONE 3



Burglary Attempt- Deputies took a report at a residence on Mount Vernon Road in reference to complainant reporting damage to the outside of the complainant’s residence was tampered with in what appeared to be an attempt to gain entry into the residence some time overnight. No entry was gained and nothing appeared to be missing. Deputies thoroughly check the area, but had no contact with anyone.

Wednesday, May 11, 2022



ZONE 1



Theft Report- Deputies took a report at a residence on Chris Drive in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual took the catalytic converter off a vehicle on location sometime between 9:00am May 9th and 9:00am May 11th. Walton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division investigating the incident.



Arrest-

A 34-year-old Loganville man was arrested in the area of Highway 138 and Lakeshore Drive for Failure to Maintain Lane and Driving Under the Influence following a Suspicious Vehicle call.



ZONE 5



Arrest- A 41-year-old Dacula resident was arrested in the area of Shiloh Road and Shiloh Oaks Subdivision for Driving Under the Influence, Failure to Maintain Lane, and Driving Without a License following contact at a safety check.



ZONE 6



Arrest- A 46-year-old Loganville man was arrested at a residence on Donna Lane for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Walton County.

Thursday, May 12, 2022



ZONE 1



Arrest- A 21-year-old Monroe resident was arrested in the area of Highway 138 and Forrester Cemetery Road for Driving Under the Influence and Headlight Violation following a traffic stop.



ZONE 3



Arrest- A 37-year-old Monroe was arrested at a residence on Highway 78 for Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime, and Possession of a Firearm By a Convicted Felon following a dispute.



ZONE 5



Scam- Deputies took a report at a residence on Lacelot Court in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual contacted the complainant via telephone claiming to be a law enforcement officer. The complainant reported the unknown individual requested a large amount of money to avoid a family member being arrested. The complainant reported they met the individual in Clarkston and gave the individual the money. It was later found the complainant had been scammed.



ZONE 7



Arrest- A 61-year-old woman was arrested in the area of Harvest Way for Driving Under the Influence following a call for service