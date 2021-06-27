WCSO Alerts: Resident transported to the hospital after dog attack, owner of dogs flees

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Monday, June 14 to Sunday, June 20, 2021. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Monday, June 14, 2021



ZONE 6



Arrest– A 34-year-old Eatonton man was arrested at a residence on Claude Brewer Road for Obstruction of Officer and an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Putnam County following a vehicle accident with a pedestrian.



Tuesday, June 15, 2021



ZONE 6



Arrest– A 25-year-old Loganville man was arrested in the area of Atlanta Highway and Lee Byrd Road for Driving Under the Influence and Failure to Maintain Lane following a suspicious vehicle call.



Firearms– Deputies responded to a residence on Windermere Drive in reference to a firearms report of an individual discharging a firearm in their neighborhood. Deputies issued a warning to the individual for Reckless Conduct.



Wednesday, June 16, 2021



ZONE 1



Animal Control– Deputies responded to a residence on Gordon Reynolds Road in reference to complainant reporting they had been bitten by two dogs in the area. Animal control responded, but the owner of the dogs fled before deputies arrived. The complainant was transferred to Piedmont-Walton Hospital for treatment.



ZONE 3



Scam– Deputies took a report at a residence on Old Monroe Madison Avenue in reference to complainant reporting a scam call that defrauded the complainant out of money.



ZONE 6



Arrest– A 35-year-old Lilburn woman was arrested for Criminal Damage to Property, Obstruction of Officer, Possession of Drug-Related Objects, Possession of Controlled Substance, Open Container, Reckless Driving, Theft by Taking, Escape, Battery, and Aggravated Assault.



Thursday, June 17, 2021



ZONE 1



Arrest– A 47-year-old Brooksville woman was arrested in the area of Highway 81 and Walnut Grove Elementary School for an outstanding Failure to Appear warrant out of Snellville. She was turned over to Snellville Police Department.



ZONE 2



Arrest– A 31-year-old Social Circle was arrested at a residence on Oak Drive for an outstanding Probation warrant following a shots fired call handled by Social Circle Police Department.



ZONE 4



Arrest– A 30-year-old Monroe man was arrested in the area of Highway 78 and Cheek Road for Driving Under the Influence and Failure to Maintain Lane following a suspicious vehicle call.



ZONE 6



Arrest– A 19-year-old Loganville resident was arrested in the area of Creekwood Court for Driving Under the Influence and Failure to Maintain Lane following the investigation of a two-vehicle accident.



Arrest– A 52-year-old Loganville man was arrested in the area of Highway 81 and Youth Monroe Road for Driving Under the Influence, Open Container, Failure to Maintain Lane, and Failure to Yield following a traffic stop.



Friday, June 18, 2021



ZONE 4



Arrest– A 32-year man was arrested at a residence on Ponderosa Trail for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Barrow County following the investigation of a related case.



Arrest– A 39-year-old Athens woman was arrested at a residence on Perry Smith Road for two counts of Burglary and one count of Entering Auto following a call from the complainant.



ZONE 5



Arrest– A 29-year-old Loganville man was arrested in the area of Lee Peters Road for Driving Under the Influence and Speeding following a traffic stop.



ZONE 7



Arrest– A 59-year-old Watkinsville man was arrested in the area of Highway 138 and Grove Plaza for Driving Under the Influence, Possession of Marijuana, Failure to Maintain Lane, and Open Container following a traffic stop.



Saturday, June 19, 2021



ZONE 4



Arrest– A 24-year-old Winder man was arrested in the area of Highway 11 at New Beginnings Baptist Church for Possession of Marijuana following a traffic stop.



ZONE 5



Arrest– A 43-year-old Loganville woman was arrested in the area of Highway 78 for an outstanding Failure to Appear warrant out of Loganville Police Department.



ZONE 7



Arrest/Agency Assist– A 40-year-old Monroe man was arrested at a residence on Mill Circle for Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute and Possession of Drug-Related Objects following an agency assist call from Conyers Police Department.



Arrest– A 54-year-old Oxford resident was arrested in the area of Highway 81 for Theft by Taking, Possession of Drug-Related Objects, Giving False Name to Officer, and an outstanding Probation Violation warrant following a traffic stop.



Arrest– A 48-year-old Monroe man was arrested at a residence on Tall Pines Drive for Battery following a dispute.



Sunday, June 20, 2021



ZONE 3



Theft Report– Deputies took a report at a residence on Pannell Road in reference to complainant reporting a stolen ATV with a Gray Primer paint job and Dual exhaust pipes between the hours of 12:00am on Sunday, June 20 and 5:14am on Monday, June 21. The vehicle was entered into the national database as stolen.



ZONE 5



Theft Report– Deputies took a report at a business on Highway 78 in reference to complainant reporting property damage and numerous items stolen between the hours of 2:00am and 3:15am on Sunday, June 20.



Arrest– A 23-year-old Monroe man was arrested at a residence on Highway 11 for an outstanding Failure to Appear warrant following a dispute.



ZONE 6



Arrest– A 50-year-old Loganville resident was arrested in the area of Claude Brewer Road and Glenda Court for Driving Under the Influence, Failure to Maintain Lane, and Driving with a Suspended Driver’s License following a single vehicle accident.