WCSO Alerts: Road rage incident with report of shots fired; Catalytic converter thefts continue

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Thursday, May 19 to Sunday, May 22, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Thursday, May 19th, 2022



ZONE 2

Arrest- A 57-year-old Monroe man was arrested on Gene Bell Road for Driving Under the Influence and Failure to Maintain Lane, following a traffic stop.



ZONE 3

Arrest- 52-year-old Monroe woman was arrested on Peters Cemetery Road for False Report of a Crime and Disorderly Conduct, following a dispute.

Arrest- 39-year-old Good Hope man was arrested on Chandler Road for an outstanding warrant out of Morgan County following a dispute.



ZONE 5

Extra Patrol- Extra patrol was requested on Azalea Drive in reference to an ongoing issue of speeding vehicles and running stop signs between 3:30pm and 4:30pm.

Arrest- A 24-year-old Monroe resident was arrested on Bold Springs Road for Possession of Methamphetamine following a suspicious person report.

Road Rage- Walton County Deputies received a complaint about a road rage incident between two individuals in the area of Highway 81 and Ozora Church Road with possible shots fired, and continued into Barrow County. Barrow County Sherriff’s office pulled over both suspects on Highway 316 to conduct a traffic stop. One motorist was taken into custody by Barrow County Sheriff’s Office for local traffic charges.



Friday, May 20TH, 2022



ZONE 1

Arrest- A 43-year-old Loganville man was arrested in the area of Alcovy Station Road and Hollis Street for Failure to Appear, Possession of a Methamphetamine, and Possession of Drug Related Objects following a traffic stop.



ZONE 3

Arrest- A 48-year-old Monroe resident was arrested in the area of Blasingame Road for Driving Under the Influence following a single vehicle accident with no injuries.

Arrest- 59-year-old Monroe man was arrested at a residence on Mount Vernon Road for Simple Assault following a dispute.



ZONE 4

Theft Report- Deputies took a report at a residence on Eliza Doster Road in reference to a complainant reporting an unknown individual took a catalytic converter from a 2004 Chevy Silverado sometime between May 19th at 6:00pm and May 20th at 8:00am.



Saturday, May 21st, 2022



ZONE 2

Arrest- 35-year-old Acworth woman was arrested in the area of Highway 11 and Mill Ridge Road for an outstanding warrant out of Cherokee County and Gordon County following a welfare check.



ZONE 3

Arrest- 24-year-old Monroe woman was arrested in the area of Highway 78 and Unisia Drive for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Walton County following a suspicious vehicle report.

Arrest- 32-year-old Monroe man was arrested in the area of Pannell Road and Dial Road for two outstanding Probation Violation warrants out of Walton County, Fleeing to Elude, and Seat Belt Violation following a traffic stop.



ZONE 6

Arrest- 44-year-old Monroe man was arrested in the area of Highway 78 and Tom Brewer Road for an outstanding warrant out of Gordon County following a traffic stop.



ZONE 7

Arrest- 33-year-old Monroe man was arrested in the area of Highway 138 and HD Atha Road for an outstanding warrant out of Barrow County following a traffic stop.



Sunday, May 22nd, 2022



ZONE 1

Arrest- 32-year-old Monroe man was arrested at a residence on Twin Pines Road for two outstanding warrants out of Walton County for Attempted Rape and Sexual Battery.



ZONE 4

Arrest- 19-year-old Loganville man was arrested in the area of Highway 78 and Bradley Gin for an outstanding warrant out of Gwinnett County following a traffic stop.



ZONE 7

Arrest- 47-year-old Monroe man was arrested at a residence on New Horizon Drive for Disorderly Conduct following a dispute.