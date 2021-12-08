WCSO Alerts: Slew of DUI arrests

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Friday, Nov. 19 to Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 19, 2021



ZONE 1



Fraud Report- Deputies took a report at a residence on Paddock Road in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual used the complainant’s personal information to make numerous purchases. Complainant reported numerous packages arrived at the complainant’s residence the complainant did not purchase.



SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 20, 2021



ZONE 1



Arrest- A 39-year-old Covington man was arrested in the area of Forrester Cemetery Road and Walnut Grove Jersey Road for Driving Under the Influence, Driving While Unlicensed, and Failure to Maintain Lane following a traffic stop.



ZONE 2



Arrest- A 34-year-old Covington man was arrested in the area of Highway 11 and Interstate 20 for an outstanding Failure to Appear warrant out of Walton County following a traffic stop.



ZONE 3



Arrest- A 31-year-old Monroe resident was arrested at a residence on Crystal Brook Way for an outstanding Criminal Trespass warrant out of Walton County.



ZONE 4



Arrest- A 52-year Monroe man was arrested in the area of Charlotte Rowell Boulevard and Double Springs Church Road for Driving Under the Influence, Failure to Obey Traffic Control Devices, and Driving with Suspended Registration following a traffic stop.



Arrest- A 37-year-old Monroe was arrested at a residence on Mountain Creek Church Road for Loitering/Prowling following being found on location after a suspicious person call.



ZONE 5



Arrest- A 24-year-old Marietta man was arrested in the area of Highway 78 and Bay Creek Church Road for Driving Under the Influence, Failure to Maintain Lane, and Driving While Unlicensed following a traffic stop.



ZONE 6



Arrest- A 27-year-old East Point man was arrested at a residence on Rabbit Farm Road for an outstanding warrant out of Dekalb County following a dispute.



SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 21, 2021



ZONE 6



Arrest- A 57-year-old Loganville man was arrested in the area of Highway 78 and Ho Hum Hollow Road for Fleeing to Elude and Driving Without Insurance following a brief vehicle pursuit.



Arrest- 43 year old Loganville man was arrested at a residence on South Smith Road for Battery following a dispute.



Arrest- A 37-year-old Loganville woman was arrested in the area of Broadnax Mill Road and Youth Monroe Road for an outstanding Failure to Appear warrant out of Walton County following a Suspicious Vehicle call.