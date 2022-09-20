WCSO Alerts: Slew of entering autos have officials urging owners to remove valuables at night

WCSO responded to a slew of entering auto complaints in several zones, including from from people in the City of Monroe that also dealt with many complaints of entering autos in recent days. WCSO issued the following warning.

***PLEASE REMOVE ALL VALUABLE ITEMS OUT OF YOUR VEHICLES AT NIGHT (such as guns, money, laptops, wallets, credit cards, ect.) THE GOAL IS TO MINIMIZE YOURSELF FROM BEING A VICTIM.***

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the period Thursday, Sept. 15 to Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Thursday, September 15, 2022



ZONE 3



Arrest- A 50-year-old Monroe man was arrested in the area of Pannell Road and Ole Monroe Maddison Road for Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Related Objects following a traffic stop.



ZONE 4



Arrest- A 31-year-old Monroe man was arrested in the area of Dry Pond Road for Driving While License Suspended and an outstanding warrant out of Madison County following a dispute.



Arrest- A 40-year-old Oxford man was arrested in the area of Highway 78 and Cattle Barn Road for Fleeing to Elude, Reckless Driving, Driving While License Suspended, Improper Tag, Driving with Suspended Registration, and No Insurance following a brief vehicle pursuit.



ZONE 5



Entering Auto- Deputies took a report at a residence on Bullock Lane in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual entered the complainant’s unlocked vehicle sometime 2:00am and 7:50am and took several items. ***



ZONE 7



Arrest- A 53-year-old Monroe woman was arrested in the area of Highway 138 near Southern Roads for an outstanding Fraud/Endangering Security Interest warrant out of Walton County following a traffic stop.

Friday, September 16, 2022



CITY OF MONROE



City of Monroe Police Department advised they took numerous entering auto reports within the city limits this date. Possibly related to several entering autos that occurred within the county as well.





ZONE 1



Entering Auto- Deputies took reports at several residences on Willow Grass Court in reference to complainants reporting an unknown individual entered the complainant’s unlocked vehicles and took several items sometime overnight. Two firearms reported stolen at two different address. A Ruger 380 and a Smith & Wesson 9MM firearm were placed on the National Database as stolen. ***



ZONE 3



Arrest- A 28-year-old Athens man was arrested in the area of Highway 78 and Bradley Gin Road for Violation of a Limited Permit, Open Container, Failure to Maintain Lane, and Driving Under the Influence following a traffic stop.



ZONE 6



Arrest- A 23-year-old Snellville man was arrested at a business on Karlee Boulevard, Quick Recovery, for Terroristic Threats, Possession of Oxycodone, and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Crime following a dispute.

Saturday, September 17, 2022



ZONE 5



Arrest- A 38-year-old Florida man was arrested in the area of Highway 78 and Nancy Way for an outstanding warrant out of Covington Police Department following a traffic stop.

Sunday, September 18, 2022



ZONE 1



Entering Auto- Deputies took a report at a residence on Creekside Trace in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual entered the complainant’s unlocked vehicle sometime between Friday, September 16th and Saturday, September 17th and took a Ruger 380 firearm from the vehicle. Firearm was placed on the national database as stolen. ***



ZONE 3



Arrest- 49 year old Monroe man was arrested at a residence on Harry Arnold Road for Battery following a dispute.