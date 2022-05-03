WCSO Alerts: Slew of entering autos over the weekend but little of value taken

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Friday, April 29 to Sunday, May 1, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Friday, April 29, 2022



ZONE 7



Arrest- A 44-year-old Monroe man was arrested in the area of HD Atha Road and Sardis Church Road for Arson in the 3rd Degree, Obstruction of an Officer, and Littering following after being found to have intentionally set a fire next to a utility pole.



Saturday, April 30, 2022

ZONE 2



Arrest- A 56-year-old Monroe woman was arrested at a residence on Pleasant Valley Road for Criminal Trespass and Disorderly Conduct following a dispute.



ZONE 3



Arrest- A 37-year-old Monroe man was arrested at a residence on Hester Town Road for Driving While License Suspended and No/Expired Vehicle Tag following a Suspicious Person call.



ZONE 4



Arrest- A 24-year-old Cumming woman was arrested at a residence on James Huff Road for Disorderly Conduct following a dispute.



Arrest- 48-year-old Mississippi man was arrested in the area of Highway 11 near Bruster’s for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Walton County following a Suspicious Person call.



ZONE 5



Arrest- A 20-year-old was arrested in the area of Robertson Road and Broadnax Mill Road for Driving Under the Influence and Failure to Maintain Lane following a single vehicle accident with no life threatening injuries reported.



ZONE 7



Arrest- A 32-year-old Loganville man was arrested at a residence on Atha Circle for Simple Assault following a dispute.

Sunday, May 1, 2022



ZONE 4



Arrest- An 18-year-old Bogarg man was arrested in the area of Mount Vernon Road at Gratis Park for Possession of Marijuana Less Than One Ounce and Possession of Drug Related Objects following a Suspicious Person report.



ZONE 5



Arrest- A 33-year-old Monroe man was arrested in the area of Bay Creek Church Road for Aggravated Assault following a dispute.



ZONE 6



Entering Auto- Deputies took a report at a residence on Victoria Park Drive in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual entered the complainant’s unlocked vehicle sometime between 10:30pm April 29th and 6:00am April 30th. Deputies advised several other unlocked vehicles had been entered in the area, but victims declined making reports due to nothing of value being taken from the vehicles.



ZONE 7



Arrest- 41 year old Monroe man was arrested in the area of Youth Jersey Road for Loitering/Prowling following a Suspicious Person call