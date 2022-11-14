WCSO Alerts: Slew of entering autos, thefts and shots fired at residents during theft at property

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the period Wednesday, Nov. 2 – Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022



ZONE 1



Entering Auto – Deputies took a report at a residence on P J East Road in reference to an unknown individual entering an unlocked vehicle sometime on October 31st and taking multiple items.



ZONE 4



Arrest – 48-year-old Bethlehem man was arrested at a business on Highway 11 (Smile Mart) for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Barrow County following a Suspicious Person call.



ZONE 7



Entering Auto – Deputies took a report at a business on Highway 138 (Star Auto) in reference to an unknown individual entering a locked vehicle sometime between 6:00pm, November 1st and 10:00am, November 2nd.



Arrest – 34-year-old Covington woman was arrested at a residence on Greenhill Way in reference to an outstanding Failure to Appear warrant out of Barrow County following a dispute.

Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022



ZONE 3



Theft Report – Deputies took a report at a residence on Magnolia Lane in reference to an unknown individual entering the residence on October 30th and taking multiple items.



ZONE 6



Arrest – 59-year-old Loganville man was arrested at a residence on Youth Monroe Road for Battery following a Dispute.

Friday, Nov. 4, 2022



ZONE 2



Theft Report – Deputies took a report at a business on Highway 278 (Unity Store) in reference to an unknown subject stealing a wallet between 8:30 and 9:30pm.



ZONE 3



Arrest – 22-year-old Statham man was arrested for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Walton County.



Arrest – 37-year-old Athens man was arrested for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Walton County.



ZONE 4



Arrest – 45-year-old Conyers man was arrested in the area of Highway 78 and Michael Road for Driving Under the Influence and Failure to Maintain Lane following a traffic stop.

Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022



ZONE 4



Arrest – 24-year-old Monroe woman was arrested in the area of Highway 78 and Mount Vernon Road for Speeding and an outstanding Parole Violation warrant following a traffic stop.



ZONE 5



Arrest – 32-year-old Loganville man, 46-year-old Loganville woman, and 54-year-old Loganville man were arrested at a residence on Lois Lane following a report of a stolen vehicle. The 32-year-old man was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine and two outstanding Probation Violation warrants out of Walton County. The 46-year-old woman was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine. The 54-year-old man was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine.



Arrest – 45-year-old Norcross man was arrested in the area of Piney Grove Road and Cown Road for Driving Under the Influence, Endangering a Child While Driving Under the Influence, Failure to Maintain Lane, Possession of Alprazolam, Crossing the Guard Line with Contraband, and Drugs to be Kept in the Original Container following a Suspicious Vehicle call.



ZONE 7



Arrest – 28-year-old Conyers man was arrested in the area of Highway 138 and Old Highway 138 for an outstanding warrant out of Dekalb County following a traffic stop.



Arrest – 46-year-old Monroe man was arrested at a residence on Camp Lake Road for outstanding Aggravated Battery, Aggravated Assault, and Battery warrants out of Walton County.



Damage to Property – Deputies took a report at a residence on H. D. Atha Road in reference to multiple windows and doors being broken between 6:30pm on Thursday, Nov. 3rd and 2:00pm on Saturday, Nov. 5th.

Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022



ZONE 2



Arrest – 55-year-old Atlanta man was arrested in the area of Social Circle Parkway and Thurman Baccus Road for Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Related Objects following a traffic stop.



ZONE 4



Arrest – 44-year-old Bogart man was arrested in the area of Highway 78 and Bradley Gin Road for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant following a traffic stop.



ZONE 5



Arrest – 36-year-old Loganville woman and 27-year-old Lawrenceville man were arrested in the area of Bullock Bridge Road and Bentley Farms Drive following a traffic stop. The 36-year-old woman was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine and Driving with Obstructed Vision. The 27-year-old man was arrested for Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Drug Related Objects, Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Crime, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.



ZONE 6



Theft Report – Deputies took a report at a residence on Gum Creek Spur in reference to an unknown individual entering the residence and taking multiple items sometime between 3:00pm on Friday, Nov. 4th and 1:00pm on Sunday, Nov. 6th.



Theft Report – Deputies took a report at a business on Highway 81 (10 Federal Self Storage) in reference to an unknown individual taking a fishing boat sometime between Wednesday, Oct. 26th and Sunday, Nov. 6th.



Theft Report – Deputies took a report at a residence on Centerville Rosebud Road in reference to unknown subjects entering the property between 1:00 and 1:30pm, taking multiple items, and firing shots at the residents.

Monday, Nov. 7, 2022



ZONE 4



Theft Report – Deputies took a report at a residence on Michael Road in reference to an unknown individual taking construction materials from multiple construction sites sometime between 5:00pm on Saturday, November 5th and 11:00am on Monday, November 7th.



ZONE 5



Entering Auto – Deputies took a report at a business on Still Road (Graham Auto) in reference to unknown individuals breaking the windows of a vehicle sometime between 11:00pm on Sunday, Nov. 6th and 12:00am on Monday, Nov. 7th.



ZONE 6



Arrest – 32-year-old Stone Mountain man was arrested at a residence on Youth Monroe Road for an outstanding Bench Warrant out of Walton County following a dispute.



ZONE 7



Theft Report – Deputies took a report at a business on Walnut Avenue (Dollar General) in reference to an unknown individual stealing multiple items between 2:00pm and 3:00pm.



Theft Report – Deputies took a report at a residence on Center Hill Church Road in reference to an unknown individual entering a vehicle sometime between 9:00am on Sunday, Nov. 6th and 9:00am on Monday, Nov. 7th and taking a gun. Gun was placed on the national system as stolen.

Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022



ZONE 4



Arrest – 28-year-old Monroe man was arrested at a residence on Jack Glass Road for two counts of Battery and an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Walton County following a dispute.



ZONE 6



Arrest – 27-year-old Loganville woman was arrested at a residence on Youth Monroe Road for Battery, two counts of Simple Battery, and two counts of Cruelty to Child following a dispute.

Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022



ZONE 5



Arrest – 27-year-old Loganville man was arrested in the area of Highway 78 and Bay Creek Church Road for Impeding the Flow of Traffic, Driving Under the Influence, and Open Container following a traffic stop.



ZONE 7



Arrest – 40-year-old Conyers man was arrested in the area of Walnut Avenue and Old Highway 138 for an outstanding Forgery warrant out of Gwinnett County following a traffic stop