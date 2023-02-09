WCSO Alerts: Slew of entering autos with multiple items stolen, including guns; vehicle thefts; drug and domestic violence arrests

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Wednesday, Feb. 1 to Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023



ZONE 1



Entering Auto – Deputies took a report at a residence on Olympic Circle in reference to an unknown individual entering two unlocked vehicles and taking multiple items, including multiple firearms. Items were placed on the national system as stolen.



ZONE 2



Arrest – 44 year old Monroe man was arrested at a business on Highway 138 (Walmart) for Simple Battery, Battery, Driving Under the Influence, and Cruelty to Children following a dispute.



ZONE 5



Arrest – 44 year old Lawrenceville man was arrested in the area of Highway 11 and Bold Springs Road for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Hall County following a traffic stop.



ZONE 7



Arrest – 25 year old Roanoke, Virginia, woman was arrested at a residence on Centerhill Church Road for Criminal Trespass following a Suspicious Person call.



Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023



ZONE 1



Entering Auto – Deputies took a report at a residence on Olympic Drive in reference to an unknown individual entering a vehicle sometime between January 31 and February 1, and taking multiple items.



ZONE 3



Arrest – 28 year old Madison man was arrested in the area of Good Hope Road for Driving Without a License and an outstanding Aggravated Battery warrant out of Walton County following a traffic stop.



ZONE 5



Arrest – 25 year old Loganville man was arrested in Gwinnett County following a dispute on Lois Lane. He was arrested for Battery, Cruelty to Children, Aggravated Assault, Possession of Drug Related Objects, two counts of Possession of Diazepam, Possession with Intent to Distribute Adderall, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Distribute THC Vapes, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine.



ZONE 7



Arrest – 36 year old Loganville man was arrested at a residence on Greystone Lane for two outstanding Cruelty to Children warrants out of Walton County following a Suspicious Person call.



Friday, Feb. 3, 2023



ZONE 2



Arrest – 23 year old Social Circle man was arrested at a residence on Trotters Lane for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant.



ZONE 3



Theft Report – Deputies took a report at a residence on Jacks Creek Road in reference to an unknown individual taking a truck, trailer, and skid steer sometime between 6pm on February 2, and 8 am on February 3. Vehicles were listed on the national system as stolen.



ZONE 5



Entering Auto – Deputies took a report at a residence on Raleigh Way in reference to an unknown individual entering multiple unlocked vehicles sometime between 12am and 7am on February 3, and taking a bookbag.



Entering Auto – Deputies took a report at a residence on Christina Court in reference to an unknown individual entering a vehicle sometime between 12am and 6am on February 3, and taking a purse.



Entering Auto – Deputies took a report at a residence on Mystic Drive in reference to an unknown individual entering a vehicle sometime between 12 am and 6 am, and taking a bag.



Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023



ZONE 1



Theft Report – Deputies took a report at a residence on Cannon Farm Road in reference to an unknown individual stealing a trailer sometime between 12am and 5am on February 4. Trailer was listed on the national system as stolen.



ZONE 4



Arrest – 36 year old Monroe man was arrested for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Walton County, as well as Possession of Heroin and Crossing the Guardline with Contraband.



ZONE 5



Arrest – 29 year old Monroe woman was arrested in the area of Bold Springs Road and Double Springs Road for Driving Under the Influence, Failure to Maintain Lane, and Speeding following a traffic stop.



ZONE 7



Theft Report – Deputies took a report at a business on Highway 138 (10 Federal Storage) in reference to an unknown individual entering a storage unit and taking multiple items sometime between December 1, 2022, and February 4, 2023.



Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023



ZONE 3



Arrest – 34 year old Monroe man was arrested at a residence on Brushcreek Drive for Battery and Cruelty to Children following a dispute.



ZONE 4



Arrest – 37 year old Stonecrest woman was arrested for an outstanding Reckless Conduct warrant out of Walton County.



ZONE 5



Arrest – 40 year old Bethlehem man was arrested at a business on Highway 81 (Shell Gas Station) for Driving Under the Influence, Failure to Maintain Lane, and Possession of Marijuana following a vehicle accident.



Arrest – 26 year old Loganville woman was arrested at a residence on Maple Cove Court for Battery following a dispute. 35 year old Loganville man was also arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Muscogee County.



Monday, Feb. 6, 2023



ZONE 2



Arrest – 44 year old Social Circle man was arrested at a residence on Willow Springs Church Road for Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Related Objects, and an outstanding warrant out of Morgan County