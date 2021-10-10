WCSO alerts: Slew of prowler alerts, entering auto, theft and arrests

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 to Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021



ZONE 4



Arrest- A 40-year-old Monroe man was arrested in the area of Green Acres for an outstanding warrant out of Monroe Police Department.



Arrest- A 29-year-old Statham man was arrested in the area of Highway 11 and Nicholsville Road for Possession of Ecstasy, Possession of THC Wax, and Possession of Marijuana Less Than One Ounce following contact at a safety check.



ZONE 5



Arrest- A 43-year-old Loganville man was arrested in the area of Highway 81 and Tom Brewer Road for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Walton County following a traffic stop.



ZONE 7



Arrest- A 23-year-old Monroe man was arrested in the area of Guthrie Cemetery Road for an outstanding warrant out of Newton County following a suspicious person call.

Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021



ZONE 1



Arrest- A 45-year-old Monroe woman was arrested in the area of Lower Jersey Road for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant and Driving While License Suspended following a traffic stop.



ZONE 3



Prowler- Deputies responded to a residence on Clearwater Way in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual was in their backyard around 11:25pm. The complainant reported when they approached the individual the fled the area prior to deputies arrival. Deputies thoroughly checked the area, but had no contact with anyone.



ZONE 4



Arrest- 42 year old Monroe woman was arrested in the area of Hunter’s Crossing for an outstanding warrant out of Barrow County.



ZONE 5



Arrest- 52 year old Loganville woman was arrested at a residence on Richmond Place for an outstanding Failure to Appear warrant out of Walton County.



ZONE 6



Prowler- Deputies responded to a residence on Wagon Trail in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual at the neighbor’s house around 11:00pm. Complainant reported the individual fled the area prior to deputy’s arrival. Deputies thoroughly checked the area, but had no contact.

Friday, Oct. 1, 2021



ZONE 1



Arrest- A 51-year-old Covington man was arrested at a residence on Habersham Circle for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Walton county.



ZONE 3



Entering Auto- Deputies took a report at a residence on Springwood Trail in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual entered the complainants unlocked vehicle and took items sometime between 10:00pm September 30th and 2:30am Oct. 1st.



Arrest- A 23-year-old Monroe man was arrested in the area of Turkey Mountain Trail and Jacks Creek Road for Driving Under the Influence following a traffic stop.



ZONE 5



Burglary- Deputies took a report at a residence on Shiloh Road in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual gained forced entry into the residence sometime between 3 pm Sept. 30th and 12 pm Oct. 1st. Complainant reported nothing appeared to be missing. Walton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division investigating the incident.

Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021



ZONE 1



Damage to Property- Deputies took a report at four residences on Cannon Farm Road in reference to an unknown individual in a dark in color Ford pick-up truck damaging the mailboxes at the residences.



ZONE 2



Arrest- A 29-year-old Monroe woman was arrested in the area of South Madison Avenue for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Walton County.



ZONE 6



Arrest- A 32-year-old Snellville man was arrested in the area of Highway 81 and Centerhill Church Road for Driving Under the Influence following a traffic stop.

Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021



ZONE 4



Arrest- 35 year old Monroe woman was arrested at a residence on River Run Drive for Battery and two counts of Cruelty to Children in the 3rd Degree following a dispute.

Monday, Oct. 4, 2021



ZONE 3



Theft Report- Deputies took a report at Walker Baptist Church on Good Hope Road in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual took the catalytic converter off the church buses sometime between 2 pm Sept. 30th and 10:30am Oct. 4th.



ZONE 5



Arrest- A 19-year-old Loganville male was arrested at a residence on Maple Creek Avenue for Obstruction and Disorderly Conduct following a dispute.



ZONE 6



Arrest- A 17-year-old Atlanta male was arrested at a residence on Thompson Mill Road for Battery and Terroristic Threats and Acts following a dispute.

Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021



ZONE 5



Arrest- A 24-year-old Stone Mountain woman was arrested in the area of Highway 78 for Driving Under the Influence and Driving Too Fast for Conditions following a single vehicle accident with no injuries reported.



ZONE 6



Arrest- A 20-year-old Monroe man was arrested in the area of Youth Monroe Road and Broadnax Mill Road for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Walton County following a traffic stop.



Burglary- Deputies took a report at a residence on Bold Springs Road in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual gaining forced entry into the complainant’s residence and rummaging through the residence, but nothing was reported missing.

Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021



ZONE 3



Arrest- A man was arrested by Oconee County deputies in their jurisdiction for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Walton County. Oconee deputies transported the subject to the county line where he was turned over to Walton County deputies.