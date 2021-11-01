WCSO Alerts: Social Circle man arrested on outstanding warrant for inciting a riot

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Oct. 26 – 28, 2021. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Tuesday, October 26, 2021



ZONE 3



Arrest- A 58-year-old Monroe woman was arrested in the area of Queens Cemetery Road near the Dollar General for Driving Under the Influence following a traffic stop.



ZONE 4



Arrest- A 27-year-old Monroe man was arrested at a residence on Parklake Court for an outstanding warrant out of Dekalb County.



Arrest- 57 year old Monroe man was arrested at a residence on Gratis Road for Aggravated Battery following a dispute.



ZONE 5



Scam- Deputies took a report at a residence on Bullock Bridge Road in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual contacted them via telephone claiming to be with the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office. Complainant further reported the unknown caller asked the complainant for $1,500 in prepaid cards to clear a warrant in the complainant’s name. Deputies confirmed this was a scam and no money should be exchanged.

Wednesday, October 27, 2021



ZONE 7



Arrest- A 42-year-old Loganville man was arrested at a residence on Greenhill Way for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Walton County.



Arrest- A 56-year-old Loganville woman and a 34-year-old Covington man were arrested at a residence on Church Way. The Loganville woman was arrested for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Walton County and the Covington man was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.



Thursday, October 28, 2021



ZONE 2



Arrest: A 39-year-old Social Circle man was arrested at a residence on Carver Drive for an outstanding Obstruction warrant and an outstanding Inciting a Riot warrant out of Walton County.