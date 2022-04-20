WCSO Alerts: Stolen catalytic convertors; stolen vehicle; repeat offender for drunk in the roadway and slew of other arrests

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Wednesday, April 13 to Sunday, April 17, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Wednesday. April 13th, 2022

ZONE 3

Arrest- 37-year-old Monroe man was arrested on Snows Mill near Lemon Tree Academy after being found in the road a second time intoxicated.

ZONE 5

Theft Report- Deputies took a report in the area of Nathan Boulevard in reference to a stolen black Ford F150.

Zone 7

Arrest- 25-year-old Winder man was arrested on Highway 138 near the Chick-Fil-A for a Probation Violation out of Barrow County following a traffic stop. The man was then turned over to the Barrow County Sheriff Office.

Thursday. April 14th, 2022

ZONE 3

Arrest- 68-year-old Atha man was arrested at a residence on Pleasant Valley for Reckless Conduct, Battery, and Criminal Trespass following a dispute.

Arrest- 38-year-old Monroe man was arrested for Aggravated Stalking following stalking a family member.

ZONE 5

Arrest- 45-year-old Monroe man was arrested on Atlanta Highway near Mr Clean Carwash for a Probation violation out of Walton County.

Zone 6

Arrest- 27-year-old Loganville woman was arrested at a residence on Fieldwood Lane for Disorderly Conduct following an outburst at home where she was screaming and throwing items around the house.

Friday. April 15th, 2022

ZONE 3

Theft Report- Deputies took a report in the area of Jacks Creek Road in reference to the complainant reporting that a white 1987 Dodge Dakota was stolen within the last 6 weeks from the property. Placed on Georgia Crime Information Center.

Zone 6

Hit and Run- Deputies took a report in the area of Highway 20 and McCullers Road in reference to the complainant reporting a black in color Sudan struck his vehicle. The vehicle was gone upon deputies arrival towards Loganville.

Arrest- 52-year-old Loganville man was arrested in the area of Smith Drive for a Failure to Appear Warrant out of Statham Police Department following a report of discharging firearms.

Zone 7

Theft Report- Deputies took a report in the area of Highway 138 in reference to catalytic converters stolen between Wednesday, April 13th, and Friday, April 15th.

Saturday, April 16th, 2022

ZONE 3

Arrest- 23-year-old Eatonton man was arrested in the area of Highway 78 and Hollander for a Failure to Appear warrant out of Clarke County following a traffic stop. He was then turned over to Clarke County.

Arrest- 23-year-old Bethlehem man was arrested in the area of Highway 11 and Emmett Doster Road for a Failure to Appear warrant out of Barrow County following a disabled vehicle report. He was then turned over to Clarke County.

Zone 7

Damage to Property- Deputies took a report at a residence on Taylor Drive in reference to the complainant reporting a broken window at the residence.

Sunday, April 17th, 2022

ZONE 1

Arrest- Male subject was arrested at residence on Wapakonata Trail for Possession of Schedule I Drug, Possession of Schedule II Drug, Drug Related Objects, Marijuana Less Than an Ounce, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, and Possession of Firearm during the Commission of a Crime following a dispute with family member.